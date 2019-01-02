In search of Szechuan food? Clarksville has a new Chinese spot

David Hou, 55, a West Friendship resident, didn’t see any “good” Szechuan-style restaurants near his home, so he decided to open one.

The former software engineer says he’ll rely on his experience as manager of a large restaurant in his native China to run Kung Fu 12 Szechuan, a 40-seat restaurant in Clarksville Commons that opened in October.

He says customers will enjoy familiar dishes made daily with fresh ingredients such as kung pao chicken, shredded pork with garlic sauce and beef with peppers. “We don’t provide a lot of dishes,” he explains. “But all of those dishes are very popular.”

Kung Fu 12 Szechuan is located at 12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite F, in Clarksville. 410-698-6676. kungfu12szechuan.com.