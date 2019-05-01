Things to do in Howard County in May 2019

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Through May 19 A retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of Quasimodo, a deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “out there” among the people. Features a score from the Disney animated film. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$66. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

M3 Rock Festival

May 3-5 The three-day music festival features rock bands Autograph, KIX, Skid Row and others. Times vary. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $80-$875. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.

Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward

May 4 Hunter and Woodward pair up to perform their renditions of vintage blues and pop songs by The Animals, Bessie Smith and Nina Simone. 8 p.m. The Soundry, 10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. $17-$22. 443-283-1200 or thesoundry.com.

Columbia Pro Cantare: A Salute to Gershwin

May 4 Columbia Pro Cantare, CPC Chamber Singers, Howard County Concert Orchestra String Quartet, Eric Zuber, Kayla Currie and Sammy Marshall perform a Gershwin choral medley featuring “Lullaby,” “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Summertime.” 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Jim Rouse Theatre, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia. $10-$25. procantare.org.

2019 Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival

May 4-5 Celebrate all things sheep and wool at a two-day festival featuring more than 275 vendors, 800 sheep, lamb cooking demonstrations, sheep shows and more. Times vary. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Free-$5. 410-531-3647 or sheepandwool.org.

Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed

May 5 Soul singer performs songs from his latest album, “99 Cent Dreams,” among others. 7:30 p.m. The Soundry, 10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. $15-$20. 443-283-1200 or thesoundry.com.

Chrysalis Masters

May 11 Join as the Chrysalis and surrounding area is transformed into a golf course built and designed by local and regional artists. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free-$15. innerarbortrust.org.

Mother’s Day Special: Tea, Scones and Garden Walk

May 11 Stroll through the gardens and enjoy “bottomless cups” of tea and freshly baked scones with your mother. 10 a.m.-noon. Howard County Conservancy, 10520 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock. Free-$5. 410-465-8877 or hcconservancy.org.

Slayer

May 14 Thrasher-metal band performs at Merriweather during their Final World tour. 6 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $39.50-$199. 410-715-5550 or merriweathermusic.com.

REPartee

May 18 Fundraiser to support the professional theater company Rep Stage. Includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Rep Stage, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $75. howardcc.edu.

Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group Wine in the Woods will take place May 18-19 at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. Wine in the Woods will take place May 18-19 at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. (Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Wine in the Woods

May 18-19 Join the largest wine festival in Maryland to sample from a variety of wineries, purchase food from high-quality, distinctive restaurants and more. Times vary. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free-$44. wineinthewoods.com.

‘Grease’

May 22-July 28 Take a trip to the ’50s and join Danny, Sandy and the gang during their final year at Rydell High. Includes hits “Greased Lightening,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Summer Nights” and more. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$66. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

The Fantasywood Festival

May 25-27 Join a three-day magic festival featuring fairies, knights, mermaids and more. Times vary. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free-$20. 410-935-9279 or fantasywood.org.