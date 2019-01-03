14 things to do in Howard County in January

The Gift of Art 2018

Through Jan. 6 This holiday art show and sale features two- and three-dimensional artwork including boxes, ceramic pieces, jewelry, small paintings and wooden bowls. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., Ellicott City. Free. 443-325-5936 or artistsgalleryec.com.

‘The Little Mermaid’

Through Jan. 13 Follow Ariel, a young mermaid who longs to live above the sea with Prince Eric. Based on the animated film, the play includes the classic tunes “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea.” Times vary. Toby’s’ ‘ Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$66. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

Maryland Blue Crab Cluster Dog Show

Jan. 3-6 Participants and spectators have the opportunity to partake in four all-breed dog shows. Noon. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Free-$10. 610-376-1880 or raudog.wpengine.com.

HoCo Open 2019

Jan. 11-Feb. 22 This non-juried art exhibit features the work of local artists who live, study or work in Howard County. Includes a presentation on Jan. 18 of the $500 Covington Emerging Artist Award. Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.

‘Gypsy’

Jan. 17-March 17 This musical tells the story of an ambitious stage mother pushing for her daughters’ success while secretly longing for her own. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$66. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

Jazz at the Lake

Jan. 19 Features Brazilian guitarist Chico Pinheiro, Alex Brown on piano, Zach Brown on bass and Mark Walker on drums. Includes an opening performance by the Wilde Lake High School Jazz Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Jim Rouse Theatre, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia. $10-$20. wlhsband.com.

Winter Bead and Jewelry Show

Jan. 19-20 Features classes on beading and jewelry techniques, along with products from local vendors, and provides a cultural and historical understanding of beads throughout the world. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Varies. baltimorebead.org.

Howard County Restaurant Weeks

Jan. 21-Feb. 4 The biannual promotion returns with participating restaurants offering specially priced prix-fixe menus. Visit hocorestaurantweeks.com for a list of restaurants and menus.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Jan. 21 Honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in a day of service. 8 a.m. Howard County Community Resources Campus, 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 237, Columbia. 410-313-6467 or volunteerhoward.org.

Illuminate Columbia festival

Jan. 26 Billed as a “mind-body-arts-spirits” festival, the event features mini-sessions of holistic health services and vendors selling gifts, along with personal and household products. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nourishing Journey, 8975 Guilford Road, Suite 170, Columbia. $6. 575-519-5883 or illuminatefestivals.com/columbia.

Chamber Concert Two: Beethoven and Shostakovich

Jan. 27 Columbia Orchestra’s Brenda Anna, Jason Love and Nancy Smith, joined by Paul Li and Jennifer Williams, perform Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Trio, Schostakovich’s Quintet and more. 3 p.m. Glenelg United Methodist Church, 13900 Burntwoods Road, Glenelg. Free. 410-465-8777 or columbiaorchestra.org.

Howard County Motorcycle Swap Meet

Jan. 27 Buy, sell and trade motorcycle accessories and parts. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. $10. 301-723-0213 or howardcountyfairmd.com.

Operation Iceberg No. 5

Jan. 27 Join the Howard County Striders for two-mile or 10K race through Columbia’s Longfellow neighborhood. 2 p.m. Longfellow Elementary School, 5470 Hesperus Drive, Columbia. $2. striders.net.

‘Sensitive Guys’

Jan. 31-Feb. 2 In this new and timely play, the Howard Community College theater department explores the intricacies of masculinity and violence. Times vary. Horowitz Center for Visual and Performing Arts, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free. 443-518-1500 or howardcc.edu.