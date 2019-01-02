How Howard County residents are staying healthy in 2019

Three notable Howard County residents answer: Which health trend have you been dying to try?

Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive

During his recent campaign, Calvin Ball says he and members of his team walked so much that they started estimating the number of steps they’d taken each day. Now he wants to get serious and try counting his steps with a tracker while encouraging others to do the same.

“I love walking,” he says. “Working with my team, it might be fun to encourage outdoor competitions to enjoy Howard County’s beautiful scenery while getting healthier.”

Rayna DuBose, motivational speaker and Marriotts Ridge High coach

“Running cardio is my happy place,” says Rayna DuBose, who uses prosthetic hands and feet.

Dubose says she “has a blast coaching” boys’ junior varsity basketball. But now that the basketball season is in full swing, she is dying to increase her cardio by playing much more of the game.

“Not only am I getting in shape and staying healthy, it’s also a reminder that I’m an athlete at the end of the day,” she says.

Kathy Donnelly, Yoga Center of Columbia owner

“The practice of meditation calms the mind and lowers the stress hormones in your body, which is a huge health benefit,” says Kathy Donnelly. “Meditation is how I learned to connect with myself.”

A yoga teacher since 1999, Donnelly says she’s dying to step up her meditation experience by joining almost 1,500 people in 49 countries in a two-year online mindfulness meditation teacher certification program that starts this February.

“It’s really neat to be able to connect with people all over the world with this program,” she says.