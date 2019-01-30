Diversity by the numbers: As Howard County has grown, so has its racial and cultural mix

In 1950, Howard County was a primarily rural, predominately white farming community of around 23,000. Since then, the population has grown more than tenfold and diversified — so much so, that in 2012 the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning predicted it would become a “majority minority” county “in the next five to ten years.”

By 2017, nearly half of Howard’s more than 320,000 residents identified as racial minorities.

That growth is partly a reflection of broader trends. Since 2010, nationwide increases in every minority race and ethnic group tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau have outpaced that of non-Hispanic whites.

But the diversification of Howard County has surpassed that of the state and nation. Howard’s minority population has grown by more than 30 percent since 2010, compared with roughly 14 percent in both Maryland and the U.S.

When did Howard’s largest minority groups start moving to the county, where have they settled and how has the county evolved as a result?

We use Census Bureau data to examine these questions, and ask what it means as the county continues to rapidly grow.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau Decennial Census 1980-2010 (IPUMS NHGIS); Population and Housing Unit Estimates 2017 NOTE: 2017 number is an estimate. Data before 2000 is not strictly comparable to later years because of changes to the Census question regarding race. NOTE: 2017 number is an estimate. Data before 2000 is not strictly comparable to later years because of changes to the Census question regarding race. (SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau Decennial Census 1980-2010 (IPUMS NHGIS); Population and Housing Unit Estimates 2017)

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau, Population and Housing Unit Estimates. Race categories (e.g., White) exclude those with Hispanic ethnicity. NOTE: 2017 number is an estimate. Data before 2000 is not strictly comparable to later years because of changes to the Census question regarding race. NOTE: 2017 number is an estimate. Data before 2000 is not strictly comparable to later years because of changes to the Census question regarding race. (SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau, Population and Housing Unit Estimates. Race categories (e.g., White) exclude those with Hispanic ethnicity.)

Black history beyond Columbia

Howard’s growth got a boost from the founding of Columbia in 1967 by James W. Rouse. The planned suburban community was created to foster racial and economic integration.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau Population and Housing Unit Estimates 2017 NOTE: 2017 number is an estimate. Numbers include black residents of Hispanic ethnicity. NOTE: 2017 number is an estimate. Numbers include black residents of Hispanic ethnicity. (SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau Population and Housing Unit Estimates 2017)

But African-Americans in Howard predate Columbia’s founding.

Some residents can trace their lineage back to slave families, said Shawn Gladden, executive director of the Howard Historical Society. Other communities, like Simpsonville’s Freetown (now part of Columbia), formed in areas where freed slaves settled during the Civil War era.

Located in Freetown is the former Harriet Tubman High School — the only high school for the county’s black students during segregation, from 1949 to 1965.

In Guilford (now part of Savage), Guilford Elementary School opened in 1954 for “colored” children only — months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared segregated schools unconstitutional. It desegregated 11 years later.

The Ellicott City Colored School, constructed in 1880, was the first publicly funded county school for black children and was in operation until the early 1950s.

“Ellicott City was a hub for African-Americans,” said Anita Pandey, a professor at Morgan State University and director of the Howard County African American History Project.

In the 1960s, while Columbia was being built, African-Americans living in historic Ellicott City faced a housing crisis due to de-facto racial segregation and racist housing practices, she said.

Conditions were so poor that the March 1967 issue of “Jet,” a national magazine for black readers, ran a cover story titled “Inside report on nation’s smallest black ghetto,” referring to apartments on the lower part of Fels Lane, a road off Main Street in Ellicott City.

The exposé was published two years after a fire in the same neighborhood killed a mother and four of her children. Community members reported a delayed response time from the Fire Department, said Pandey. The tragedy, coupled with the struggle for safe housing, paved the way for sociopolitical change, she said. In 1969, the county demolished lower Fels Lane, replacing it with a low-income public housing facility called Hilltop.

“Everyone who was left on the lower part of Fels Lane moved up to Hilltop,” said former resident Tyrone Tyler. The construction of Hilltop was seen in the community as a civil rights victory, he said, and former residents still hold Hilltop reunion parties. The 94-unit housing complex also drew “a mixture of black and white families” from other areas, said June Makle, another former resident.

When Hilltop closed in 2011 to make way for a mixed-income apartment complex called Burgess Mill Station, many African-Americans left Ellicott City, said Pandey.

“Burgess Mill was a more upscale property than Hilltop was, so they rented for higher prices than some of those people could afford,” said Tyler.

As a result, many black residents moved to areas like Columbia, Elkridge and places outside of the county, he said.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey 2013-17. Community Planning Areas are from the Howard Department of Planning and Zoning. NOTE: Place locations are approximate. NOTE: Place locations are approximate. (SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey 2013-17. Community Planning Areas are from the Howard Department of Planning and Zoning.)

The availability of affordable housing is one of the factors that have given rise to the increase in the black population in these areas in recent years, said Pandey.

Growth driven by immigration

Howard’s population growth in the 2000s was spurred in large part by international migration. Between 2010 and 2017, Howard gained nearly 12,000 residents coming from other parts of the world, accounting for over a third of its population increase.

The county is Maryland’s fifth most popular destination for recent immigrants after Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Baltimore county and city, according to Census Bureau statistics spanning the 2013-17 period. A quarter of residents speak a language other than English at home.

Howard’s most common foreign languages

According to Census estimates over the 2012-2016 period, the most commonly spoken foreign language in Howard was Spanish.

Spanish: 20.4 percent

Hindi and related: 17.5 percent

Korean: 14.2 percent

Chinese: 11.4 percent

Source: U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey 2012-16 microdata (IPUMS-USA).

Hispanic and Latino immigrants make up around 50 percent to 60 percent of clients for the Columbia-based nonprofit FIRN (Foreign-born Information and Referral Network), despite Howard’s relatively low proportion of Hispanic and Latino residents; as of 2017, they made up 6.8 percent of the county’s population, compared to 10 percent in the state and 18 percent nationwide.

But that population is quickly growing. During the 2017-2018 school year, Hispanic and Latino children made up 10.7 percent of the student population of Howard County’s public schools. Conexiones, a nonprofit organization established in 2000, has worked to help increase graduation rates and improve other outcomes for those children.

The proportion of Hispanic and Latino clients served by FIRN is “not reflective of the population groups; it’s more reflective of the needs and the fear” in the community, said CEO and executive director Hector Garcia, referring to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns and rhetoric, and the countywide debate over whether to make Howard a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants, limiting the county’s cooperation with federal authorities.