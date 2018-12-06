14 things to do in Howard County in December

Save the date for these events, happening now through the end of the year:

Art Maryland 2018

Through Dec. 14 The biennial juried exhibit features regional artists including guest juror Cara Ober, founding editor of BMoreArt, an online magazine and print journal. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.

Celebration in the Woods

Through Dec. 22 The Inner Arbor Trust and Downtown Columbia Partnership partner to transform the Chrysalis into a winter wonderland, complete with artist-decorated trees, live performances, seasonal crafts and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $5. 443-832-3223.

Symphony of Lights

Through Dec. 30 The holiday tradition features a display of more than 100 larger-than-life animated and stationary holiday light creations, made up of approximately 300,000 bulbs. 6 p.m. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $25. 410-740-7570 or hcgh.org/symphonyoflights.

Ellicott City Train Garden

Through Jan. 1 Volunteers from the community put together a train garden at Station Two. Times vary. Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department, 4150 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2602 or ellicottcityvfa.com.

‘The Little Mermaid’

Through Jan. 13 Based on the animated film, the play includes the classic tunes “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea.” Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$63. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

Dec. 6-9 Follow Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy to the magical land of Narnia in a theater production of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” presented by Arts Collective and the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society. 7:30 p.m. Studio Theatre, Horowitz Center, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $8-$15. 443-518-1500 or howardcc.edu.

Singular Sensations Holiday Art Show

Dec. 6-16 Choose a holiday gift from a wide selection of art for sale at $200 or less. 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Columbia Art Center, 6100 Foreland Garth, Columbia. Free. 410-730-0075 or columbiaassociation.org.

Midnight Madness

Dec. 7 For the 40th year, Historic Ellicott City lights up with extended hours of holiday shopping, strolling carolers and a tree lighting. Visit Santa at the Firehouse Museum, 3829 Church Road, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Avoid the traffic by parking in one of five nearby lots — shuttles run 7 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. visitoldellicottcity.com.

Nutcracker on Ice

Dec. 8-9 Partake in an age-old holiday tradition and attend a production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” performed by the Columbia Figure Skating Club. Shows at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. The Columbia Ice Rink, 5876 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia. $14.50-$35.50. columbiafsc.com.

Pro Cantare’s ‘A Christmas Noel’

Dec. 9 The Columbia Pro Cantare Chamber Singers perform seasonal music in a cappella and acoustic styles. 7 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 6800 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. $2-$15. 410-696-2591 or procantare.org.

Columbia Jazz Band Concert

Dec. 15 Enjoy a night at the Museum of Howard County History and listen to a performance of holiday tunes by the Columbia Jazz Band. Proceeds benefit the Howard County Historical Society. 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 8328 Court Ave., Ellicott City. Free-$10. 410-480-3250.

Columbia Orchestra’s Family Holiday Concert

Dec. 15 The orchestra will play beloved holiday tunes from “The Grinch” and “The Nutcracker.” 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jim Rouse Theatre, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia. $10-$15. 410-465-8777 or columbiaorchestra.org.

Belmont Manor Open House

Dec. 16 Step back in time and tour the historic Belmont Manor. Period decorations throughout the first floor are paired with period music and Colonial reenactors. 3 p.m. Belmont Manor and Historic Park, 6555 Belmont Woods Road, Elkridge. Free. 410-313-0200 or belmontmanormd.com.

New Year’s Eve at Turf Valley

Dec. 31 The party features a dessert buffet, food stations and hors d’oeuvres, along with a midnight munchie station, bar and a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. 8:30 p.m. Turf Valley Resort, 2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City. $130-$425. 410-465-1500 or turfvalley.com.