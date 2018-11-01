Howard County's best restaurants of 2018

With exciting new restaurants popping up on a regular basis and longstanding favorites continuing to shine, there’s never been a better time to be a food lover in Howard County.
More than 2,000 people voted in Howard Magazine’s Best Restaurants readers’ poll, selecting their favorites in 45 categories. Below, we present the eateries that earned top votes, and we share a little about what makes some of the county’s best spots oh-so-special.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in June and July.
Ambience: Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Hudson Coastal
Tersiguel’s
Victoria Gastro Pub
Bakery: Kupcakes & Co.
Honorable mentions:
Touche Touchet
Wegmans
Great Harvest Bread Co.
Bar food: The Ale House Columbia
Honorable mentions:
River Hill Grill
Kelsey’s Restaurant & Irish Pub
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Bartender: Sam Waller, White Oak Tavern
Honorable mentions:
Steven Wecker, Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Luke Shagogue, Aida Bistro
Jeremy Reed, Ranazul
Barbecue: Mission BBQ
Honorable mentions:
Kloby’s Smokehouse
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
The Canopy
Breakfast: Eggspectation
Honorable mentions:
Double T Diner
The White Oak Tavern
Bob Evans
Brunch: Eggspectation
Honorable mentions:
Victoria Gastro Pub
The White Oak Tavern
Hudson Coastal
Burger: Victoria Gastro Pub
Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
The Ale House Columbia
BGR The Burger Joint
Chef: Christopher Lewis, formerly of Cured Table & Tap/18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Thomas Zippelli, The Turn House
Greg Mason, The White Oak Tavern
Fabio Mura, Grille 620
Chinese: Hunan Manor
Honorable mentions:
Jesse Wong’s Asean Bistro
P.F. Chang’s
Hunan Legend
Cocktail: Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Ananda
The White Oak Tavern
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Coffee: Bean Hollow (closed)
Honorable mentions:
Mad City Coffee
Starbucks
Little French Market
Crab cake: Hudson Coastal
Honorable mentions:
Clyde’s of Columbia
The Corner Stable
Victoria Gastro Pub
Deli: Boarman’s Old Fashioned Meat Market
13402 Clarksville Pike, Highland. 301-854-2883. facebook.com/boarmansmeatmarket
When Boarman’s Old Fashioned Meat Market opened in Highland in 1955, the market and deli had already been in business for over 15 years. The Boarman family, which has owned the market for four generations, takes pride in its longevity and in their dedication to making things from scratch.
From country sausage made from a family recipe to ham salad and deviled eggs, the Boarmans make as much as they can in-house, and the community loves it. Over Easter weekend alone, Boarman’s sold about 2,000 homemade deviled eggs.
Homemade salads and sausages “are things people don’t take the time to do anymore,” says Georgie Boarman, son of market owner George Boarman.
The Boarmans also work to make the market accessible to everyone in the community. “We don’t want to be the high-end, high-priced store that only a certain group of people can shop at. We want everyone to feel like they can come in and buy a good steak and fresh produce,” says Georgie Boarman.
Honorable mentions:
Jason’s Deli
Bon Fresco
Charter Deli
Dessert: Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Hudson Coastal
Aida
The White Oak Tavern
Fine dining: Stanford Grill
Honorable mentions:
Terisguel’s
Kings Contrivance
Grille 620
Food truck: T&J Waffles
Honorable mentions:
Greek on the Street
The Jolly Pig
Jurassic Pork
Gluten-free options: Great Sage
Honorable mentions:
Tino’s Italian Bistro
One Dish Cuisine
The White Oak Tavern
Happy Hour: The Phoenix Emporium
8049 Main St., Ellicott City. 410-465-5665. phoenixemporium.net
It’s been a challenging few years for The Phoenix Emporium, the popular, beer-centric bar and restaurant that has been part of the Ellicott City community for four decades. Located at the bottom of the hill on historic Main Street, The Phoenix Emporium was forced to close following floods in 2016 and 2018.
But like its name suggests, The Phoenix Emporium rose from metaphorical ashes, reopening after both floods; this year, its reopening day was in late August.
Despite the closures, the bar retained a steady crew of happy hour regulars, who visit for the dedicated and friendly staff, the charm of the cozy space and for the menu and terrific daily deals.
The bar does not have a draught system, but it does boast a huge selection of beers: about 210 available on any given day. Happy hour, which runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every weekday, includes $3 domestic beers, rail drinks and glasses of wine, and $5 deals on most appetizers.
Honorable mentions:
The Ale House Columbia
Victoria Gastro Pub
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Healthful menu: Great Sage
Honorable mentions:
David’s Natural Market
Bon Fresco
Nora’s Kabob
House-brewed beer: Jailbreak Brewing Co.
Honorable mentions:
Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.
The Ale House Columbia
Frisco Tap House
Ice cream/frozen yogurt: Soft Stuff
Honorable mentions:
Rita’s
Cindy’s Soft Serve
Meadows Frozen Custard
Indian: Royal Taj
Honorable mentions:
Ananda
House of India
Mango Grove
Italian: Tino’s Italian Bistro
Honorable mentions:
Facci
Aida Bistro
Maggiano’s
Japanese: Sushi Sono
Honorable mentions:
Sakura
Sushi King
Yama Sushi
Korean: Honey Pig Korean BBQ
10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. 410-696-2426. honeypigbbq.com
In recent years, Howard County’s Korean food scene has gained national fame. A trip to the Ellicott City location of Honey Pig BBQ, the local outpost representing the small chain of restaurants owned by Micky Kim, makes it easy to understand why.
“A Korean meal is an experience,” says Honey Pig’s marketing director Hanna Kuark. Meals start with banchan, or small dishes, like kimchi and tofu, designed to whet the appetite. Main courses are grilled by diners, at the table. It’s a fun, interactive way to dine that’s inspired by Korean family meal traditions.
Honey Pig’s most popular dishes include beef bulgogi, beef kalbi and spicy pork belly. “We are focused on making the best possible sauces, and it’s something we work on constantly,” says Kuark. “We work hard to create the environment and taste of what a Korean meal would be like in Seoul.”
She suggests that Honey Pig first-timers let the staff know they’re new to the restaurant; they’ll create a tasting menu as an introduction to the flavors of Korea.
Honorable mentions:
Bon Chon
Shin Chon
Rainpia
Live entertainment: Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Honorable mentions:
Union Jack’s
The Judge’s Bench
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Mexican: La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Honorable mentions:
El Azteca
Ernesto’s
Xitomate
New restaurant: Lupa
10215 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. 410-964-9999. lupacolumbia.com
Since its splashy opening in February, Lupa has quickly become a favorite among diners of every age. Located on Columbia’s Lake Kittamaqundi waterfront in the former home of Petit Louis Bistro, the Italian restaurant is sophisticated enough for an elegant evening out, but also kid-friendly and approachable enough for a casual lunch.
The menu includes pizza and pasta, as well as more intricate entrees, all inspired by the cuisine of Rome and its surrounding region. An attached gelateria makes the Roman experience that much more true to life.
“We want to prepare things in honest and authentic ways and translate real Italian food,” says Tony Foreman, who co-owns Lupa and several other restaurants with his business partner Cindy Wolf.
So far, customers are going crazy for Lupa’s gnocchi, lamb meatballs and the buttery, pan-seared bronzino, which comes with roasted vegetables and fennel pollen pesto.
“We try to do really honest food, and from the ground up,” says Foreman. “The pasta is made every day. The pizza dough is made every day. All ingredients are from the best sources we can find, locally when available.”
Honorable mentions:
Lib’s Grill
Cured Table & Tap/18th & 21st
Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar
Outdoor dining: Clyde’s of Columbia
Honorable mentions:
The Turn House
The White Oak Tavern
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Best overall: Hudson Coastal
Honorable mentions:
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Tino’s Italian Bistro
The White Oak Tavern
Pizza: Coal Fire Pizza
Honorable mentions:
Ledo Pizza
River House Pizza Co.
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Place to take the kids: Double T Diner
Honorable mentions:
Eggspectation
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Hudson Coastal
Place to take out-of-towners: Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Victoria Gastro Pub
The White Oak Tavern
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Seafood: Hudson Coastal
Honorable mentions:
Grille 620
Sushi Sono
Aida Bistro
Server: Charlie Risselada, Tersiguel’s
Honorable mentions:
Boris Bobrov, Aida Bistro & Wine Bar
Marisa Jenks, White Oak Tavern
Roy Cheeks, Victoria’s Gastro Pub
Best service: Hudson Coastal
Honorable mentions:
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Tersiguel’s
The Ale House Columbia
Best Snowball: The Snowball Stand
1970 Woodstock Road, Woodstock. 443-405-2557. facebook.com/thesnowballstand
For 44 years, people from Howard County and beyond have traveled to the rolling fields of Woodstock in search of a classic Baltimore snowball at The Snowball Stand. What they find is more than just one of the region’s best snowballs: The Snowball Stand is also a place where memories are made.
Michele “Miki” Hill, who owns the stand with her husband, Tim, says people of all ages stop by to share stories about childhood memories made at the stand, from first kisses to sports team celebrations.
The Hills have run the stand for 12 years; they credit the two previous owners with creating a business that was beloved by the community. “We tried to stand on their shoulders,” says Miki Hill.
Present-day visits are made more fun thanks to the engaging staff of young adults.
“Our employees are hands-down the best. We’ve tried to pull together a team of kids who are polite, happy, friendly and conversational,” says Hill. “The kids get along really well and that spills over to how they treat the customers.”
Of course, the snowballs themselves are also a huge draw. “Every one of our flavors are homemade, and that’s a big difference. We don’t use fructose – it’s actual sugar – and they taste really good,” she says.
Honorable mentions:
Cindy’s Soft Serve
Tropical Waters Snowball Stand
Pete’s Snowballs
Sports bar: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
The Ale House Columbia
River Hill Grill
The Greene Turtle
Steak: Stanford Grill
Honorable mentions:
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
White Oak Tavern
Victoria Gastro Pub
Sushi: Sushi Sono
Honorable mentions:
Sushi King
Katana Sushi
East Moon Asian Bistro
Best value: Double T Diner
Honorable mentions:
Maiwand Kabob
Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Vegetarian options: Great Sage
Honorable mentions:
Royal Taj
Mango Grove
Bon Fresco
View: Clyde’s of Columbia
Honorable mentions:
The Turnhouse
Elkridge Furnace Inn
Sushi Sono
Wine list: Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Aida Bistro (tie)
Pure Wine Cafe (tie)
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Votes tallied by Brad Mutchnik.