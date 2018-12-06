Here are your Best of Howard County 2018 winners

Whether you’re a recent transplant or you’ve lived here for decades, consider this list your go-to resource for local living. In this year’s readers’ poll, more than 17,000 voters selected their favorite people, places and organizations across Howard County — resulting in hundreds of recommendations among our winners and honorable mentions.

Here are your Best of Howard County for 2018.

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in August.

OUT & ABOUT

Annual festival/event: Howard County Fair

Honorable mentions:

Wine in the Woods

Columbia Festival of the Arts

Preakness Balloon Festival

Art gallery: Howard County Center for the Arts

Honorable mentions:

HorseSpirit Arts Gallery

Artists’ Gallery

Pistachio Gallery (closed, operating online)

Kids’ activities: Clark’s Elioak Farm

A working farm in Howard County since 1797, a fun haven for children since 2002, Clark’s Elioak Farm has been an ever-evolving county institution for generations.

These days, the farm is pretty much all about the kids – including the adult variety.

“We’re very popular with grandparents,” says owner Martha Clark. “It’s a great place for grandparents to bring their grandkids.”

The farm’s major draws include fairy-tale attractions from the long-closed Enchanted Forest, imported to Clark’s over the past 15 years, and a super-abundance of farm animals.

“What people tell us is they like is the fact that we’re an open environment,” says Clark. “There’s not a lot of technology or bells and whistles. You just come, and the kids get to run around in a safe environment.” — Pete Pichaske

10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City. 410-730-4049. clarklandfarm.com.

Honorable mentions:

Sky Zone Columbia

SplashDown

Columbia SportsPark

Performing arts group: Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Honorable mentions:

Columbia Orchestra

Rep Stage

Columbia Pro Cantare

Special event venue: Turf Valley Resort

Honorable mentions:

Howard County Conservancy

The Great Room at Savage Mill

Waverly Mansion

Volunteer organization: Howard County Fire and Rescue

Honorable mentions:

Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center

The Arc of Howard County

Neighbor Ride

SHOPPING

Antique shop: The Antique Center at Historic Savage Mill

Honorable mentions:

The Pink Cabbage

Antique Depot

Cottage Antiques (tie, closed)

The Vintage Marketplace at Glenwood (tie)

Bookstore: Barnes & Noble

Honorable mentions:

Second Edition

Books-a-Million

Books with a Past

Bike shop: Race Pace Bicycles

Honorable mentions:

Princeton Sports

Performance Bicycle

The Cycle Mill

Bridal shop: The Bridal Boutique/Columbia Bridal

Honorable mentions:

Curvaceous Couture

Cherie Amour

Venus Bridal

Car dealership: O’Donnell Honda

Honorable mentions:

Apple Ford Lincoln

Antwerpen Toyota

Jim Coleman Honda

Consignment/resale shop: 2nd Avenue

Honorable mentions:

Once Upon a Child

Charity’s Closet

McAdoodle

Clothing boutique: Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Honorable mentions:

Serendipity

Kelsey’s Kloset

Clothes Mentor Columbia (tie)

A Divaz Boutique (tie, closed)

Furniture store: Su Casa

Honorable mentions:

Oak Tree Furniture

Havertys

Indoor Furniture

Jeweler: Smyth

Honorable mentions:

Sergio’s Fine Jewelers

Edward Arthur Jewelers

Fulton Station Jewelers

Natalie Perna, manager of Bark! in Clarksville, with her dog, Colby, a Boxer and Scottish Terrier mix. Bark! was voted best pet supplies store in the Best of Howard readers' poll.

Pet supplies store: Bark

You probably won’t find the same brands of pet food at Bark! that you’ll find at a supermarket.

What you will find is a variety of nutritious, mostly high-end products ranging from grain-free to gluten-free to raw.

What you’ll also find, according to marketing manager Laurie Newton, is a knowledgeable, well-trained staff that can help you choose the healthiest food for your pet.

“It’s really important for us that our staff is very well-versed on all of our products and a good resource for all of our customers,” Newton says. “If someone comes in and they have a dog or cat with a particular allergy, say, we make sure the staff can advise them on the best product.” — Pete Pichaske

5805 Clarksville Square Drive, Clarksville. 443-535-0200. barknatural.com.

Honorable mentions:

PetSmart

Petco

My Pet Store and More

FOOD & DRINK

Beer, wine and/or liquor store: Pine Orchard Liquors

Honorable mentions:

The Perfect Pour

The Wine Bin

Jason’s Wine & Spirits

Caterer: Putting on the Ritz

Honorable mentions:

Kloby’s Smokehouse

Smokin’ Hot Bar & Grille

Absolutely Perfect Catering

The Howard County Farmers Market on Frederick Road in Ellicott City was voted the best in the county in Howard Magazine's Best of Howard readers' poll.

Farmers market/stand: Howard County Farmers Market Ellicott City

Howard County has at least a half-dozen farmers markets, but only a few sell only produce grown on a county farm. And only one of those sells prepared food as well.

That market is one of three operated by the Howard County Farmers Market Board, open Wednesdays from spring until fall, and located in the parking lot at the Miller Branch library in Ellicott City.

“It’s a grower’s market when it comes to produce and fruits, but the prepared food is the big difference,” says board president Jamie Brown, whose Glenelg-based TLV Tree Farm sells at all three of the board’s markets.

The market’s prepared food sellers include HarborQue BBQ, based in Baltimore, and River House Pizza of Ellicott City. — Pete Pichaske

Miller Branch library, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City. Wednesdays, 2p.m.-6 p.m., May 9 through Nov. 14. howardcountyfarmersmarkets.com.

Honorable mentions:

Frank’s Produce and Greenhouse

Ellicott City Old Town Market

Gorman Farm