Glenelg student leads dancers at Macy's Parade

There may have been an arctic chill that some found hard to conquer during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22, but the sight of Glenelg High School junior Brooke Sills, who led the entourage of dancers in a Winter Wonderland routine to welcome Santa, was enough to warm anyone’s spirit.

Congratulations Brooke, on your fine performance in New York and for honoring our community with your representation.

Santa is making his way through the neighborhoods again this year compliments of the merry elves of West Friendship’s Station 3 volunteers. Once again Santa will visit the neighborhoods from 6:30 to 9 p.m. A wonderful tradition lives on.

The Holiday Jazz Cabaret at Marriotts Ridge High School is set for Dec. 18, 7 p.m. at 12100 Woodford Drive in Marriottsville. The community is invited to join friends and family of the musicians for a relaxing and joyful evening of food, beverages and music performed by the Marriotts Ridge Jazz Band, Women’s Choir, Madrigals and several soloists. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at the door.

Congratulations to the stellar band musicians of the month at West Friendship Elementary who include Gabriel Summerfield, Lucas Qi, Ram Challagulla, Nathan Ekman, Ruhhe Biruk, Tyson Rauscher, Lucas Spangler, Jack Rhine, Mia Mannarelli, Holly Grutzik, Brynna Norkin, Bailey Wright, Alec Schwendeman, Sara Venginickal, Vestina Davidontye, Kate Dandridge, Daniel De Gaw and Bardia Zarel.

Area folks are delighted to see that hometown gal R.J. Caulder has opened a branch of the shops of Breezy Willow Farm at the corner of St. John’s Lane and Frederick Road in Ellicott City, just next to Southern States. I have long been a fan of Breezy Willow’s signature handmade soaps.

Need last minute gifts?

Don’t forget the fabulous pottery of Becky Moy Behre at Greenbridge Pottery in Dayton; the wonderful gift shop at the Shrine of St. Anthony on Folly Quarter Road, where West Friendship author Ellen Nibali’s delightful children’s books are available as well as the stunning art pictorial books of local artist Shyami Codippily Murphy; the eclectic antique and mid-century modern offerings of Ingrid Melber at Westwood Antiques on Triadelphia Road or the flea market funky gift displays at the Pink Cabbage at the intersection of Route 144 and Triadelphia Road.

Well wishes to all in the community at this glorious time of year. As in most years, I will borrow once again from Charles Dickens. To echo Tiny Tim’s joyful proclamation at the end of “A Christmas Carol,” “God Bless us, Everyone!”