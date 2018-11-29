It's time again for eats and treats and St. Nicholas greets

St. Nick is coming to town. Mark your calendar for Dec. 1, 9 to 11:30 a.m., when the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Route 97 in Glenwood, will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Breakfast with Saint Nicholas and a St. Nick gift shop are on the agenda. Kids are encouraged to give their wish list to St. Nicholas and grown ups can enjoy the holiday wreaths which are for sale. Breakfast, crafts, a Christmas shop and photo opportunities too.

Admission is $8 for those 10 years and older and $6 for children under the age of 10. Questions? Want to reserve a table for your clan? Email hgrahamstandrews@gmail.com.

Just up the road, the merry elves at The Pink Cabbage have decked out the shop to the rafters. "Mingle, Jingle and Shop" is the catch phrase for Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11707 Frederick Road during the Pink Cabbage Holiday Open House with discounts, delicious appetizers, sweet treats and yummy beverages.

Further holiday wonder continues on Dec. 1 during the Lighting of the Museum Christmas Tree at the Howard County Farm Heritage Museum, just across from the Howard County Fairgrounds at 12985 Frederick Road in West Friendship.

Carolers, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sweets, treats, holiday shopping venue, lighting of the tree at 5:30 p.m. and the famed holiday train garden set up, noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9. The museum is always decked out beautifully during the holiday season. Come on out.

St. Alphonsus Rodriguez church, in Woodstock, offers the joyful Advent Breakfast on Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring pancakes, crafts for kids, attic treasures, bake sale and neighborly conversation. Come on out for an old-fashioned holiday tradition.

Local artist Sally Stevens will be on hand with her exquisite jewelry during the Howard County Conservancy Natural Holiday Sale, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Conservancy is on Route 99 in Marriottsville. The holiday event includes gift items, crafts, food and a natural take on the holidays.

Mark your calendar for Dec. 8 and 9, 7:30 to 9 p.m., when the Greccio Living Nativity will be in place at the Shrine of St. Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Road.

Join the Franciscan Friars, along with members of the St. Louis Catholic Church Youth Ministry, as they commemorate the birth of Jesus in the manner of St. Francis of Assisi in the little town of Greccio, Italy.

Legend has it that the Christmas Creche or Nativity Scene, as it is commonly called, began in Italy in 1223 when St. Francis of Assisi re-created the Bethlehem scene at Greccio.

The service of prayers, Christmas Carols and a living Nativity will take place in the Red Barn, (in the Chapel if there is inclement weather). Following the Nativity, guests are invited to enjoy refreshments of hot cocoa and cookies. A free event for all in the family.

If anyone wonders what a typical day for an active high school student is like, just talk to Glenelg High School junior Ellie Henderson. The local high school student, who loves the dance program at Glenelg High, spent a recent Saturday with her family immersed in the Healthy Harbor program at the Baltimore waterfront where she volunteered as part of the oyster recovery partnership which benefits us all with the aim of a healthy Chesapeake Bay.

The Henderson family scrubbed oyster cages along with other volunteers. What a delightful, enthusiastic and wholesome young lady Ellie is. Henderson is just one of hundreds of local teens who are involved in worthwhile volunteer efforts on any given weekend. Kudos to all of these great young people.

Registration is open for the 2019 Master Gardener Training Program offered by the University of Maryland Extension. Training will cover plant, insect and disease problems and a variety of topics related to sustainable and environmental impacts of gardening practices.

To receive a registration packet, call the extension office at 410-313-2707. Classes will commence on Jan. 23, 2019 and continue through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Extension Office in Ellicott City. Cost for the training is $195.