Unverzagt's dedication to fire department recognized

In March 1993, a fierce blizzard visited West Friendship. Sixteen inches of snow, drifts of ice, high winds and power outages across the county resulted in a genuine snowed-in situation.

Even Catholics were given the all clear on missing Sunday Mass by the Archdiocese of Baltimore. And so it is an indelible memory to recall the roar of a snowplow coming up our remote, long driveway driven by Chief Gary Unverzagt of the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department.

Many of the Station 3 crew stayed all weekend at the firehouse aiding and assisting when residents were most in need. Unverzagt plowed through impossibly clogged driveways and roadways to personally check on residents. It is no surprise to learn that recently Unverzagt was recognized and honored during the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department 75th Anniversary Banquet for his 50 years of service to the community.

Unverzagt received several proclamations, resolutions and a Maryland flag that had flown over the Capitol from Gov. Larry Hogan. He was lauded by State Sen. Katie Hester, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, County Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Council, along with receiving his 50-year service pin from the fire department. Former State Sen. Gail Bates and her husband David Bates, long supporters of Station 3, presented Gary with a beautiful Maryland-themed bird house.

Unverzagt joined West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department in 1968 at the age of 18. Throughout his volunteer service, Gary has held every operational rank including the rank of chief. He has served as president of the department, and currently serves on the Board of Directors.

Unverzagt has been in the yearly “Top Ten Responders” on fire and emergency medical services calls for most of his 50 years of volunteer service. He has mentored young cadets and influenced many in his role as a true servant of the community. Responsible businessman, community advocate and public servant, devoted and loving husband to Barbara, caring son to “Pop” Unverzagt as well as the same devotion and love as a son-in-law to Rose Pickett, father to Laura, father-in-law to Scott Beebe and friend to many. A finer man would be hard to find.

Gary Unverzagt, the West Friendship community thanks you, applauds you and sends huge congratulations on your well-deserved honor. Our town is better because of the likes of you.

As we laud Unverzagt, we sadly bid farewell to Carl Buell, longtime life member and Board of Directors chairman of the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, who died in mid-April. Carl worked for his family’s restaurant, the iconic Buell’s in Ellicott City, as well as devoted long years of service to Station 3. Condolences to the Buell family on his passing.

Congratulations to the West Friendship Elementary band members for the month of May. The musicians include Ram Challagulla, Nathan Ekman, Ruhe Biruk, Tyson Rauscher, Bailey Wright, Daniel DeGraw, Hailey Corbin, Sara Karachiwalla, Luis Cotto Hu, Tayler Allen, Alec Royle, Abel Abraham, Zachary Ward, Josh Harbaugh, Sahasra Batta, Blake Fullerton and Abigail Fitter.

Organizers of the Shepherd of the Glen Lutheran Church spring flea market and mini book sale are taking reservations for free yard sale spaces for the June 1 sale. Contact Carole Kramer at churchbooks@hotmail.com to reserve a spot.