Springtime events popping up

A long winter indeed, but well worth the wait for this glory we call spring.

Saint James United Methodist Church Spring Fling is set for May 11, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the sale includes bedding plants, hanging baskets, tons of flea market finds, hot breakfast and lunch, bake sale items and more. If you would like to reserve a yard sale space, contact the church office at 410-442-2020.

Any middle or high school student interested in auditioning for the Glenelg High School Color Guard and Dance Team may attend upcoming clinics and auditions on May 7-9, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Interested? Questions? Contact Theresa Newsome at theresa-newsome@hcpss.org or Jen Blizzard-Sisk at jenblizzsisk1@verizon.net.

Hot air balloons, hot dog-eating contests, Ferris wheel rides and helicopter tours will be available in our neighborhood at the fairgrounds in West Friendship during the Preakness Festival on May 10-12.

Music fills the halls of West Friendship Elementary as the children prepare for two concerts. The second-grade Spring Chorus Concert is set for May 14, 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. followed by the fourth-grade chorus concert, 7:15 to 7:45 p.m.

Organizers of the Shepherd of the Glen Lutheran Church spring flea market and mini book sale are taking reservations for free yard sale spaces for the June 1 sale. Contact Carole Kramer at churchbooks@hotmail.com to reserve a spot.

Just a reminder to mark the calendar for a wonderful event at Sharp’s at Waterford Farms. Celebrating Honduras is set for May 5, 3 to 6 p.m., with a focus on the El Hogar school for children, a charity associated with the St. Andrews Episcopal Church community. The event is family friendly with an emphasis on Spanish and English. Refreshments are provided and participants are welcome to bring a picnic supper to enjoy by the pond. Sharp’s is at 4003 Jennings Chapel Road. Questions? Contact Lynne Hall Quinn at 410-292-8202.

The 46th Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival, which is always held the first weekend in May, features 250 vendors, 600 sheep, 40-plus workshops and all the lovely fibers, foods, crafts and arts associated with the beloved sheep. It all takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

This amazing event boasts sheep from farms as far as Massachusetts, North Carolina and beyond. Musicians, weavers, artisans, potters, lamb cooks and wool spinners galore will be in town for the festival. Local 4-H kids have prepared for months and always assist in the cleanup after the festival.

I can recall when this sheep and wool festival was a “wee thing” with just a fraction of the vendors compared to the current crop.

The festival will be open on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with events going on all day. Be warned: The popularity of this event is a great thing. The traffic around the intersection of Routes 32 and 144 during this weekend has now become as legendary as the festival itself. Admission is $5 admission fee for adults only. Tickets and any information about this, our biggest event in West Friendship, can be found at sheepandwool.org.