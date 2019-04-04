Irish folklore inspires Glenelg High color guard

Lush emerald green velvet. Precision and grace. Lilting sounds of Gaelic music.

Just a few of the ingredients that prompted judges to award the Glenelg High School Color Guard second place during the recent Tournament Indoor Association competition. Jennifer Blizzard Sisk, director of the group, created and choreographed an amazing and lyrical piece with an Irish-inspired theme based on the folk tale of St. Brigid and her miracle cloak.

The eight member squad, captained by Rachel Ball, led the audience through the tale of a young girl, converted by St. Patrick, who fulfills her mission of helping young women find peace and purpose. The squad includes Rachel Ball, Kayleigh Linsenmeyer, Danni Liu, Gabby Youshaw, Hannah Dougherty-Vona, Jocelyn Ball, Ellie Keefer and Samantha Winters.

The squad will join the Glenelg High School Music Department spring trip to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the Festivals of Music. The squad will also participate in the Jazz Under the Stars in May.

New members to the Color Guard are always welcomed. Interested? Email Jenn Blizzard Sisk at jennblizzsisk1@verizon.net.

Becky Moy and the gang at Greenbridge Pottery beckon the community to kick the winter blues and come out to Greenbridge’s Spring Thing on April 6.

Baby chicks, blooming bulbs, light refreshments, live music, bargains on inventory, loads of new chicken motif pottery and a great big celebration of spring’s arrival. Come out and bring the family. The pottery is at 5159 Greenbridge Road in Dayton.

For one night only, Jazz at the Ridge will light up the stage on April 11, 7 p.m. at Marriotts Ridge High School. The concert features the award-winning Marriotts Ridge Big Band and the Mount View Middle Jazz Band, along with Technicolor Motor Home, a group that pays homage to the recent touring versions of Steely Dan and other jazz and rock classics. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Questions? Email jazzattheridge@gmail.com.

Congratulations to local artist Brenda Kidera, winner of the Howie Award for Outstanding Artist 2018. Her work is currently exhibited at the Historic Savage Mill in a solo art show, "Nature Works" in the Horse Spirits Gallery in the Cotton Shed building. Kidera has been noted as an artist who has contributed a high-level of talent and vision to the artistic life of the community. The exhibit runs until April 21.

Talented students at West Friendship Elementary were lauded as band musicians of the month. The group includes Gabriel Summerfield, Mia Mannarelli, Holly Grutzik, Alec Schwendeman, Sara Venginickal, Vestina Davidonyte, Kate Dandridge, Suhaan Stewart, Mustafa Mastoor, Samuel Hill, Peyton Albert, Annika LaGow, Tyler Ostopowicz, Dean Holter, Annabel Hodges, Jonathan Ketterer and Marleigh Swidersky.

The Suburban Maryland Spring Home Show comes to the Howard County fairgrounds in West Friendship on April 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and April 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission, free parking and all the information one can gather from contractors, representatives of window, tile, fireplace and roofing companies, as well as home improvement specialists. Questions? Call 888-560-3976 or go to the website mdhomeshows-hf.com.

The Kids Nearly New Spring Sale is set for April 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgroundswith more than 140 vendors offering children’s items galore, including clothing, shoes, toys, games, books, furniture, play sets, equipment and more.

Remember Marmaduke, the storied Great Dane of the comic strips?

The Great Dane Club of Maryland offers two shows on April 13 at the fairgrounds. Puppy and veteran sweepstakes, a parade of dogs in the morning and another show and junior handling in the afternoon are all planned. The Great Dane action begins at 8 a.m. Families are invited to view the shows but are asked to leave strollers and pets at home.