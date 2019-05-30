Tuesdays mean fantastic food trucks at the Station 3 fire house

In the 1950s, it was, ‘Meet me at the malt shop after school.’

Today it’s, ‘Meet me at the food trucks at West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday nights.’

Kickoff Tuesday was a hit with friends and neighbors like Gail Bates, John and Shirley Mills, Debbie Saunders, the Spiegel family and Maria Villani browsing the taco salads, pizza and pasta, Greek specialties, burgers and fries to seafood delights. Funnel cakes, too.

West Friendship’s Station 3 parking lot is the site each Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. for food truck heaven. Bring the kids after practice and sit down at the picnic tables with plates full of steaming yummies. Portions of the sales benefit our fire department. Station 3 is at the intersection of Routes 32 and 99. See you there.

Mark your calendar for June 5 at 6 p.m., when music fills the air at West Friendship Elementary

The band performs at 6 p.m. and the strings will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thank you to Amy Syversen and her stellar students for yet again another year of resounding music. Among the talented musicians are the June Band Members of the Month which includes Lucas Qi, Lucas Spangler, Jack Rhine, Bryanna Norkin, Sanah Ahmed, Cooper Ellis, Christopher Chung, Eric Andrews, Sebastian Alonso, Lowan Tichenor, Liliana Williamson, Hannah Norman, Anuj Nadkarni, Nathan Dandridge, Kishen Kathuria and Garrett Williams.

The Funky Flea is happening once again on June 1, from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Pink Cabbage, 11707 Frederick Road (Route 144). The flea market benefits the American Cancer Society, and this year the food will be provided by none other than Keith’s team at Dandelion Bakery and Bistro.

There will be more than 80 vendors and music by Stevie Matthews. New this year is a shuttle bus from the parking lot at Manor Woods Elementary. Come one, come all. There is never anything dull about the Pink Cabbage.

Shepherd of the Glen Lutheran Church at 14451 Burntwoods Road is the place to be on June 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Book sales, flea market vendors, a little bit of everything during its Spring Fling Flea Market and mini book sale. Carole Kramer says, “Come on out.”

Young families all over the county are figuring out summer schedules.

St. James United Methodist Church is holding Vacation Bible School, July 22-26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. For children ages 3 through fifth grade, the theme is “The Miraculous Mission- God’s mission to save you and the whole world.” Music, crafts, Bible story time, recreation and snacks. Interested? Call the church office at 410-442-2020.

“It’s like being in old Italy,” said an enthusiastic first time visitor to the grounds of the Shrine of Saint Anthony on Folly Quarter Road.

Local prom attendees apparently felt the same thing, as many headed to the Shrine to have their formal pictures taken with such a beautiful and natural backdrop of a setting.

My pal Joe over at the Shrine faithfully sends information on upcoming events. He wants people to know that the community is invited to an all-day Feast Day Pilgrimage, honoring St. Anthony of Padua, on June 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with special guest presenters Joseph Pearce and Vinny Flynn.

Flynn sings the Divine Mercy Chaplet on the Catholic EWTN Television Network and is the director of MercySong ministries of healing. The event is free and includes talks, adoration, Masses, confessions, live music, activities for children and more. For information, directions and a full schedule, go to shrineofstanthony.org.

Sally Stevens has much to shout about. The local jewelry artisan keeps busy with 10 grandchildren and she and her daughter Shannon continue making exquisite designs. Visit the shop via Sally’s website at sunroomstudios.com for some fabulous handcrafted jewelry.

The Maryland Western Horse Association will be at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship on June 2 and 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Showmanship, halter, trail, western divisions, ranch and English will be part of the lineup.