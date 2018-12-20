Neighbors display magical holiday lights

Happy Holidays!

My daughter and I recently took our annual trip around local neighborhoods to see holiday light displays. This year has been particularly festive and we have been pleased with the variety and creativity of all of our friends and neighbors.

Inflatables including Santa Claus, Snoopy, Mickey Mouse, snowmen and nativity scenes all made us smile. White lights, colorful lights, twinkling lights, lasers and even lights that were arranged to spell holiday messages impressed us.

A message on a house on Foundry Street in Savage even spelled out the homeowner’s love of their town. Red lights spelled out “Savage” in perfect cursive letters.

When traveling through Sweet Cherry and Sand Cherry streets, we enjoyed a home decorated with garland - wrapped topiaries lit from within using mini lights. Every character, animal and shape you can imagine adorned the front yard for a fun display.

We even saw the Abominable Snowman in the Hunter’s Creek neighborhood.

A large menorah filled the front yard of a home in Reservoir Overlook.

Of course, we had to drive by the Bollman Bridge in Savage that is beautifully lit with white lights every year. The lights around North Laurel and Savage rival any professional light display, so be sure to take some time this holiday season to bring the family on a drive through town. You are sure to see some festive and fun decorations; it sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Congratulations to the many young athletes at Hammond Middle School.

A new girls’ basketball team has been formed and the new Lady Vikings are Grace Varda, Kaia Brown, Eleanora Watson, Sophia Tran, Kayley Washington, Samya Ampofoh, Sara Yarnell, Luisa Story, Gabi Burian, Jordan Price, Jayla Stephenson and Macie Wain. This new Viking team seeks financial assistance for equipment and uniforms, so you are encouraged to make a donation. Call the school at 410-880–5830 for more information.

Maalik Johnson, Josiah Jackson, TJ King, Nick Usher, Quentin Ali, Nick Ward, Joey Schinner, Mason Slusher, Jacob Fato, Nick Wilk, Matt Kelsey, Chad Glascoe and Conner Smith deserve congratulations for making the boys’ varsity basketball team at Hammond Middle.

The boys’ junior varsity team consists of Grant Anderson, Kevin Applewhite, Kevin Barry, Ryan Bean, Lynzell Beresford-Cole, TJ Gracia, Noah Huling, Jaziah Leighton, Jackson Mansolillo, Colin Michaelson, Jacob Paul, Manny Powell, Alonzo Romine and Josh Wright.

Cold, winter weather already got you down?

Prepare for summer by checking out all the summer camp options through ColumbiaCamps.org. The Columbia Association Summer Camp catalog is available for you to see all of the options for kids of all ages. Lacrosse and basketball are camp options for the first time and old favorites include My First Camp for the youngest day campers, Sports Camp, S.T.E.A.M. Innovators and Junior and Senior Trek among others.

The Savage Historical Society does not have a meeting scheduled for December but will resume presentations and discussions in 2019.