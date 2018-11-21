A Scrooge to warm hearts at Reservoir High

Happy Thanksgiving one and all. Hopefully you are enjoying a day full of family, friends, delicious food and fun.

Recently, I had the opportunity to see the Reservoir High School Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol.” This wasn’t the typical version of the story, however. It was a comic adaptation of the story written by Patrick Barlow and well worth it.

Jessica Binder, the play’s director, described the production as “the classic sweet, sad, heartwarming story of Scrooge , only now with a new comic spin. Students played not only the beloved characters, but also the furniture, props and even scenery.”

Garrett Jacob performed perfectly as Ebenezer Scrooge, who transformed from a miserly, sad and lonely man into a kind and generous gentleman full of Christmas spirit.

Marley’s Ghost was played by Taylor Martin, a senior who was dressed in chains, cash boxes and locks. His timing was effortless and he certainly brought a comedic spin to the traditional Marley character.

The Ghost of Christmas Past was beautifully played by Sara Ring, who was also the assistant director.

Brooke Miller stole the show as the spunky and colorful Ghost of Christmas Present.

The costume crew created an incredibly elaborate and large costume for Hunter Hendrix as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. She wore it with ease and grace.

Bob Cratchit was played by Reservoir Theater veteran Ben Sutton, whose accent and timing was flawless.

The show even had a few puppets performed by Ethan Pollock and Alyssa Murray “sprinkled throughout for a comedic nod to childhood wonder,” according to Binder. The backdrops were illustrated by students and projected on the stage. The publicity poster was designed by student Mei Egoshi, who won the Poster Design Contest.

I must say that if you have never seen a play directed by Binder and Greg Knauf at Reservoir, then you must plan to see the spring musical, “Newsies,” coming March 29 through April 7. You may remember that the theatre department was a national finalist in last year’s special competition called Seize the Day, sponsored by Musical Theatre International and Disney. Binder said the show will be featuring not only high school students but also children and alumni.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has been known as Small Business Saturday and this year is no different. Be sure to add a stop at Historic Savage Mill on your to-do list as Saturday, Nov. 24, is “Shop Local, Shop Small” day.

There will be merchant specials throughout the day and much more.

Special events planned include Enjoy Storytime Books With a Past at 11 a.m. followed by live music by the Cherelles from 12 to 2 p.m. Balloon twisting is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. and the Duality Quartet will perform at 2 p.m. The highlight of the day for kids promises to be a visit with Santa, who will be in the New Weave Building from 1 until 4 p.m.

Terrapin Adventures is holding a Happy Thankszipping special from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26. For any zip line, giant swing or flyer ride purchased, Terrapin Adventures will donate proceeds to Hope Works, an organization that provides support and advocacy for people in Howard County affected by domestic violence. Book your adventure by going to terrapinadventures.com.

The Bollman Bridge Lighting is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. After the lighting, stop by Savage Mill’s specialty shops for unique gifts for family and friends. You can view the entire list of holiday entertainment at the Mill at savagemill.com.

Reservoir High School Booster Bingo is back on Saturday, Dec. 1 and it promises to be a fun-filled event. Doors open at Pallotti High School on St. Mary’s Place in Laurel at 6:30 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Go to rhsboosters.com to order your tickets for $20 and be sure to do it soon, because this event is usually sold out. Over 15 games of bingo will be played and basket prizes are valued at more than $100. Extra bingo books and 50/50 raffle tickets will be available for purchase.