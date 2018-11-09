Fun and games move indoors at center

Now that the weather is cooling down, the North Laurel Community Center has many options for indoor fun and exercise.

The drop–in programs change seasonally, but current activities are varied and include weekly events for all ages.

Basketball for those 50 and older is planned every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. On Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m., basketball games for those 16 and older are played. Games are self-officiated and for all ability levels. Billiards are an option for those 18 and over from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.

If you have ever wondered about playing pickleball, come to the community center from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays. This sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong.

On Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m., pingpong is available. Anyone 16 and older is welcome to play pickleball and pingpong.

Volleyball is available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays for families and anyone 16 and over.

Community center visitors should remember that anyone 15 years old and younger requires adult supervision during these drop–in programs. The exception to this is the TeenZone program held after school for teens ages 12 to 15 years old. Membership to the center is required for participation. Call 410–313–0390 for times and other information about TeenZone.

Jump start your holiday shopping at the North Laurel Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 17. Tinsel and Treasures, a gifts, crafts and home fair, will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are sure to find unique gifts and décor at the fair.

Win some cash for holiday shopping playing Bingo at the Savage Volunteer Fire Company Hall on Saturday, Nov. 17. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance or $22 at the door if spaces are still available. Players can win $65 or $125 for specials. In addition, there will be two $500 jackpot games which are an additional cost to play. Call 301-725-6409 or 301-604-2468 to reserve tickets. You may also email gorman_s@hotmail.com until Friday, Nov. 16. Be sure to include your name, number of tickets needed and our phone number.

The next meeting of the Savage Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19 at the Faith and Ministry Center in Savage. The “History Matters” columnist, Kevin Leonard will present on the topic of World War II Internment and POW Camp at Fort Meade.

Reservoir High School art teacher Stephanie Goldberg recently won the Secondary Novice Art Educator award from the Maryland Art Education Association (MAEA). Goldberg was recognized for her outstanding service and achievement as a high school art educator. She was honored at the Howard County Public Schools (HCPSS) Board of Education meeting on Oct. 18 and the MAEA awards ceremony on Oct. 19.

Hammond High School Assistant Principal John Seibel was recently named Assistant Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals. The Assistant Principal of the Year award program recognizes outstanding school leaders who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students. He was honored at the Assistant Principal Conference on Oct. 15 and the HCPSS Board of Education meeting on Oct. 18.

Thank you for dedication to our students, Goldberg and Seibel.