Community pools are awful tempting when the weather gets hot

Hot weather is just around the corner and you may be looking for the perfect place to spend the lazy days of summer.

Some options include a few local pools. The Hammond Park Pool is a favorite for many families. This summer there are some new incentives for traditional members. They include five free guest passes for the first season with two free guest passes for every season after, discounted swim lessons and a free car magnet. To find out more about the Hammond Park Pool go to swimhammond.org.

Another pool is just down the road at the West Laurel Swim Club, which has many members who live in our North Laurel neighborhoods. The West Laurel Swim Club is preparing for an exciting summer celebrating 50 years. Plans are underway and soon will be finalized. You can also participate in the Open the Pool 5K on Saturday, May 25. Go to westlaurelswimclub.com to find out about the options for new members, swim lessons and to register for the 5K or One Mile Dog Run.

The library is a wonderful place to spend a hot summer day. I have wonderful memories of visiting my local library for story time and browsing for the perfect books. I still remember a few of my favorites. Be sure to enroll your children in the Summer Reading Program: A Universe of Stories beginning June 1. Enroll online from home or at any Howard County Library branch. You can even pick up a paper booklet at any branch. For every book or activity completed, readers receive an entry into a branch and system-wide prize drawing. Go to hclibrary.orgto learn more about the Summer Reading Program and to get book lists for each age group, even adults. I am thinking about signing up.

Other upcoming activities at the Savage Branch library include movies and music. “Moana” is rated PG and perfect for all ages. It will be shown on Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 am. On Tuesday, May 21, a matinee of “Black Panther” will be shown starting at 12:30 p.m. No registration is required for either movie and refreshments will be served. The movies are sponsored by Friends and Foundation of the Howard County Library System.

Savage Ukes are for those ages 8 and up and will meet on Saturday, May 18 from 2 until 2:45 p.m. You are invited to bring your ukulele, a tuner and desire to play. Beginner ukulele players are welcome.