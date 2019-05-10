Mural a work of art by students. staff at Reservoir

Art students at Reservoir High School have been hard at work on an exciting project, a mural for the large atrium at the school.

Stephanie Goldberg, art teacher at Reservoir, spearheaded the project and was pleased with the large turnout at the unveiling of the mural.

Professional mural artist Michael Owen worked with students on the project and spoke at the unveiling. Howard County officials Ellen Flynn Giles and Marcy Leonard also attended.

“It wrapped up an amazing experience with a world-renowned artist,” Goldberg said. “Students are proud to have a one-of-a-kind piece of art that speaks for Reservoir.”

Reservoir junior Arielle Frey was one of the artists involved in its creation. She described her role in the project by telling me she was “involved with cleaning up lines on the mural and making sure that the mural looked neat.”

She also happened to be one of the models for the silhouettes on the mural; she is the one in the middle.

Frey explained how she learned the process of painting larger scale works of art and how much “effort and collaboration it takes to come up with a successful public art piece.”

The unveiling night was very special to Frey, because “it gave recognition to the most important people involved with the mural and the artist was able to share his experience with the students.”

Frey has one more year at Reservoir and is planning to continue her devotion to the art department. She would like to create more art pieces and a successful portfolio for college. She is also the editor-in-chief for the school’s literary magazine and will be leading the production of the next issue. Her design will be on the cover.

Another Reservoir success occurred recently.

Longtime varsity baseball coach Adam Leader celebrated his 250th win with a victory over River Hill High School in extra innings. During the game, freshman Ben Davis, who had just been brought up from the junior varsity squad, pitched a successful three innings. He came in to pitch in the seventh inning with bases loaded and no outs. His stellar pitching prevented any runs from scoring. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Myles Johnson hit a solo walk-off home run. The team celebrated with a “Gatorade bath” for their coach and with banners marking the 250th win.

Ten Howard County public schools have earned recertification as Green Schools from the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education.

Local schools earning this distinction include Hammond Elementary and Hammond High schools.

According to the Howard County Schools website, the schools were successful because they “demonstrated a continuous effort to integrate sustainable environmental practices, environmental education curricula, professional development opportunities and community engagement into their daily operations” in an effort to increase awareness and understanding of the impact environmental practices have on public health and the community.

The Green Schools will be recognized at the Maryland Green School Youth Summit on May 30 in Annapolis.

Purse and Alex and Ani Bingo is planned for Saturday, May 11, at the Savage Volunteer Fire Company Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Advance $20 tickets can be ordered by emailing gorman_s@hotmail.com or by calling 301-725-6409 or 301-604-2468. Provide your name, phone number and requested number of tickets. If more tickets are available, they will be $22 at the door.

The next meeting of the Savage Historical Association is scheduled for Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Come to the Faith and Ministry Center in Savage to hear a presentation by Amy Reytar. She will speak about St. Mary of the Mills Church and its 176-year history. The meeting is free and open to all. Questions can be answered by calling Helen Rushing, society secretary at 301-725-1241.