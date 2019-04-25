Time for caps and gowns at high schools

Proms, graduations and vacations are all on the horizon. Graduation dates for Howard County Schools have been posted and you can find them at hcpss.org. Make note of these important dates for our neighborhood high schools.

Seniors at Reservoir High School will enjoy an early commencement at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 24. Later that same day, students and staff of Atholton High School will hold their graduation ceremony at 12 p.m. On May 28, at 3 p.m., Hammond High School seniors will graduate. All high school graduations will be held at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia except Cedar Lane, which will be held at the school on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

It’s time to think about summer for students interested in summer sports camps.

The booster clubs at the local high schools offer phenomenal programs at a variety of dates and times. Hammond High Boosters offer Summer Sports and Music Camps. Registration is now open. This is a great opportunity for future Golden Bears to learn from some of the finest coaches in the area, improve their skills and meet their future classmates. Camps are open to elementary and middle school age students and will be grouped based on age and skill level. All campers will receive an Under Armour camp T-shirt on the last day of their camp. Sign-up at hammondboosters.org.

The Athletic Booster Club at Atholton High School offers Summer Sports Camps that allow children to have fun, get active and get some practice in for fall tryouts. A new camp option this year is a co-ed, full-day basketball camp, offering before-care and after-care options for an extra fee. Children ages 10 through incoming freshmen are eligible for these camps. Tuition cost for camp is $145/half day and $300/full day and includes a Raider T-shirt, individual skills testing and specialized instruction from Atholton’s coaches. For more information, contact Tracy Boulle at tracyboulle@verizon.net or call 443-812-2559. The camp schedule and online registration is available at atholtonboosters.org.

Baseball, football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey, basketball, lacrosse and art are the options available at Reservoir High School this summer. In addition, sports lovers can sign up for Rankers Sports camp. Howard County teachers and coaches, Phil Ranker, Erika Lupo and Tom Dougherty lead the camp where participants play many different sports throughout the week including capture the football, soccer, basketball, volleyball, tag games, tennis, scooter games and many more.

Another game played at Rankers Sports Camp is tseg ball and if you’ve never heard of it, it is pronounced “seg-ball.” It emphasizes cooperative play by combining elements of basketball, team handball, volleyball, rugby and hopscotch. It is a fast-paced high-scoring game built totally around team cooperation. If your child likes PE class, they will have lots of fun at this camp and come home feeling happy, but tired. What more can you ask for in a summer camp? Email phillip_ranker@hcpss.org or go to ankerssportscamp.weebly.com for more information. Go to rhsboosters.com to register for all of the camps offered at Reservoir this summer.

Cash Bingo Night is coming to the Savage Volunteer Fire Company Hall on Saturday, April 27. Games start at 7 p.m., but doors open at 5 p.m. You must be 18 to play and can reserve tickets for $20 by calling 301-725-6409 or 301-604-2468.

Two events from the Master Gardeners are coming soon. “Growing Fruit Trees and Small Fruits in Your Garden” will be presented by Master Gardener Jerry Kissel on Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the Savage Branch library. A general overview of fruit trees and small fruits for your garden will be given and you will learn cultural requirements, pruning tips, pest concerns, pollination and soil preparation. Tips on growing strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, grapes and blueberries will also be shared. Register at hclibrary.org or by calling 410-313-0760.

Then, on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, Ellicott City’s only public garden park, run entirely by Master Gardener volunteers, the Whipps Garden Cemetery, will hold its fundraiser Plant Sale at the First Lutheran Church at the corner of Chatham and Frederick roads in Dunloggin.

The plant sale will feature many native perennial flowers, including many butterfly, rain garden, shade-loving and deer-resistant plants. Many of the plants, including natives so favored in today’s landscape, are donated from the gardens of Master Gardeners. The sale is a favorite of Ellicott City gardeners because it features many unusual and hard-to-find varieties. Free compost bins will be available on Saturday morning. This sounds like the perfect place to get a Mother’s Day gift.

All proceeds from the plant sale go for the upkeep of the Whipps garden-park and help fund projects such as keeping fresh wood chips on all of the pathways and signage for trees, shrubs and perennials. Additional volunteers, including student groups and families, who would like to “adopt” a small area to care for, are welcome. If you are interested in volunteer opportunities there, or the upcoming Plant Sale, call Aleta Gravelle at 410-274-7795 or email her at agravelle@verizon.net.