With spring break coming, please drive with extra care

Happy Spring.

It’s nice to enjoy a walk in the evening without a hat and gloves. I am sure the other walkers, runners and bike riders in our neighborhoods would agree. It is also the time of year when drivers get excited about the spring weather, too. Please remember that children are outside playing, walking dogs and riding bikes in addition to all of those outside for a daily workout.

I know that Scaggsville Road is a prime place for people out for a walk or a run, and drivers tend to go very fast. Without sidewalks, pedestrians and cars share the road, so driving slow through neighborhood streets is absolutely imperative. Don’t be afraid to remind young, new drivers as well.

Spring break is April 13 through April 22 so be mindful of children out in the middle of the day.

With schools closed that week, the Howard County Public School System is partnering with the Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services, the Howard County Library System and the Community Action Council of Howard County to provide nutrition for children in need. Lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m., Monday, April 15 through Thursday, April 18 at the North Laurel Community Center on Whiskey Bottom Road. All children age 18 and younger will receive a free meal. There is no application, enrollment or cost for this Spring Break meal program.

You may not realize it, but spring also means registration time for some of Howard County’s youngest students. Kindergarten registration for 2019-2020 is now open for children who will be 5 as of Sept. 1. Parents may begin the enrollment process online, followed by completion of the registration process at your child’s school. Online registration is not required and parents may elect to complete the full registration in person. Complete information on enrollment in Howard County public schools can be found on the Enrollment page of the school system website. Go to hcpss.org.

Recently professional mural artist Michael Owen, an Artist in Residence, visited Reservoir High School and collaborated with art teacher Stephanie Goldberg and her students. They are creating a mural concept for the school’s atrium.

Goldberg told me that students in her Art 1 classes asked Owen questions, observed his idea generation process and received feedback for their individual proposals in regards to the Unlimited Possibilities theme.

Ideas have been generated and a plan is in place to start painting and installing the mural. One hundred Art 1 students, 25 National Art Honor Society students and 70 Art 2 students will be working on the project with Owen when he visits the school again this month.

I am excited to share their work with you soon, so be sure to check back in a few weeks. Goldberg describes Owen as “a world-renowned large mural artist, based out of Baltimore.” His Baltimore Love Project mural project achieved international acclaim. The Artist-in-Residence Program at Reservoir has been funded with a partnership grant from the Howard County Arts Council, the Howard County Government and the RHS PTSA.

National Board Certification is the highest-level credential in the educational profession. Teachers who achieve National Board Certification have met rigorous standards through intensive study, self-assessment, peer review and expert evaluation. It is exciting to report that many teachers in the North Laurel and Savage schools have achieved this highly regarded honor. Congratulations to Lisa Berzenski, who is certified in secondary mathematics from Reservoir High School and Ashley Davis, reading specialist at Bollman Bridge Elementary School. Two teachers from Laurel Wood Elementary achieved this honor: Alyssa Gazarek, first-grade teacher and Knetha McCord Wallace, ESOL teacher. Hammond Middle School teacher Timothy Reinhardt, certified in orchestra and Hammond High teacher, Christina Royson certified in secondary science. Molly Schaefer certified in secondary mathematics and teaches at Murray Hill Middle School.