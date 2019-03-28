Hammond Middle musicians get high marks

Congratulations to the Hammond Middle School Wind Ensemble on receiving all superior ratings at the Howard County Middle School Band Assessment on Tuesday, March 12. The students had a fabulous performance and were one of six middle schools in the county to receive top marks.

Hammond Middle School musicians Carmen Cheatham, Julia Steinberg, Lucy Wang, Brigid Wassell and Carolyn Wong formed their own string quintet called R5. They have been rehearsing music and they had their first performance at Sunrise Senior Living, where they provided a free concert for the residents. R5 has several other performances planned over the next few months. These young ladies are giving back to our community in a big way.

The sixth Pretty and Polished Affair is planned for Saturday, March 30. This boutique experience is perfect for those wishing for hair, fashion and makeup advice. Dresses, shoes and alterations will be available as well as raffles. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Lambda Gamma Zeta Chapter of Howard County and Becca’s Closet of Atholton High School all sponsor this event prior to prom season. Go to APPA.eventbrite.com for more information and to register for A Pretty and Polished Affair to be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Atholton High School.

The next meeting of the Southern Howard County Civic Association Inc. is planned for Tuesday, April 2, at the North Laurel Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be C. M. Rigby and Deb Jung of the County Council. Discussion points include immigration in Howard County.

Savage Historical Society will meet on Monday, April 15, at the F & M Center off of Foundry Street in Savage at 7 p.m. Wayne Davis, SHS member, will present a program about the Savage/Guilford historical district. Questions can be directed to the SHS secretary at 301-725-1241.

Congratulations to the Reservoir High School boys varsity basketball team. They advanced to the state 3A finals and played on Saturday, March 16, at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland against Baltimore Polytechnic. In the 69 – 41 Reservoir loss, senior Josh Odunowo, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds, said, “I had to give everything I had” knowing it would be his last game. Coach Michael Coughlan said. “I’m going to think about all the good times that we had throughout the year. I’ll never forget this group.”

It is clear the Reservoir Gators have much to be proud of in their basketball program.