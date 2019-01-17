Career academies offer students unique opportunities

Did you know that the Howard County school system offers so many options for high school students who are ready to think about entering the work force?

The Career Academies provide a unique opportunity for gaining valuable work experience, earning college credits and obtaining entry-level employment in a career area that interests a student. The options are endless. Aerospace engineering, biotechnology, agricultural science, engineering: Project Lead the Way and systems and project engineering are just some of the S.T.E.M. options for high school students.

Creativity is the key for career academies in animation and interactive media, marketing, construction, culinary science and graphic design. For those looking for a financial career path, accounting and finance are offered. The teacher academy of Maryland is perfect for high schoolers who are passionate about learning and being an important influence in children’s lives.

To enroll in an academy, interested students are expected to speak with their guidance counselor first to discuss the academy that best matches their college and career goals. Some of these classes are offered at local high schools such as Reservoir, Hammond and Atholton Others require students to be transported to the Applications and Research Lab after completing academic coursework at their local school.

In addition to participation in a Career Academy, students can enhance their experience by joining a club or organization such as Educators Rising, Future Business Leaders of America or DECA, which prepares students to become leaders in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

If you wish to enrich your high school experience and boost your skills for the career you are dreaming about, take the time to read more about Career Academies by going to hcpss.org and start the conversation with your guidance counselor now. Academic plans for next year are already starting to take shape. Looking back on my high school career, I know I would have enjoyed one of these opportunities.

Are you hoping for some cash to pay off holiday bills? Then Cash Bingo at the Savage Volunteer Fire Company Hall is for you. Games start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17. The $20 advance admission fee includes 20 games and door prizes. Admission at the door will be $22 if spaces remain. Additional games and two jackpot games can be purchased for an additional fee. Players must be at least 18 years old. For advance tickets call 301-725- 6409 or 301–604–2468 and provide your name, phone number and amount of tickets needed.

Attention all youth groups, Scouts and student organizations. Would your group like to see behind the scenes at the Howard County Police Department? Monthly tours are available for youth groups to see the police station, 911 center and county emergency operations center. Learn about fingerprinting and forensics and how the county’s law enforcement operates. Available tour dates through 2019 have been posted on the event calendar at howardcountymd.gov. Go to the website soon if you are interested in bringing a group for this worthwhile experience. If you have questions you can contact HCPD’s Community Outreach Division at 410–313-2207 or email HCPDoutreach@howardcountymd.gov.