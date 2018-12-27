Successful Turkey Trot at Fulton Elementary School

The FES Turkey Trot was a huge success. It couldn’t have been done without the help and assistance of all the wonderful volunteers.

This year, the students, their families and the staff donated 5,757 food times to the Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services . The FES family truly have giving hearts.

The following students came in first or second place:

Fifth Grade: First Place students are: Niklas Jensen, Casy Glenn and Faye Polizos; 2nd Place: Shane Mason and Ela Muniz.

Fourth Grade: First Place are: Ronan Gunning and Celeste Martin; Second Place: Griffin Ellinghaus and Kate Felsen.

Third Grade: First Place students are: Zachary Lee and Gabby Smith; Second Place: Jacob Naylor and Janelle Laughner.

Second Grade: First Place students are: Bradley Menikheim and Melina DeLeos; Second Place: Nish Patel, Zachary Lindheimer and Abigail Yun.

First Grade: First Place students are: Trey Pipe and Lilly Nipper; Second Place: Nicholas Robb and Sadie Sentman.

Finally, the Kindergarten First Place: Patrick Johnson, Shane Dewees and Avery Richardson; Second Place: Jake Polikov and Nina Oros.

The grand prize- a class party at Pump It Up which was donated by the PTA, was won by Cheryl O’Malley’s second grade class. These students earned the most points for the turkey trot and the food drive. Congratulations to the second grade and to all who made the food drive such a HUGE success!

Congratulations to the following Lime Kiln Middle School students who demonstrated their ability to "ROAR" for the week ending Dec. 6 by being Responsible, Organized, Achieving and Respectful: Rose Colon, Finnegan Riley, Jonathan Mackrell, Anh Nguyen, Sierra Scott, Mason Huynh, Sophia Salicru, Jack Murphy, Zoe Pachoca, Suhani A. Patel and Coleman Walton. For the week ending Dec. 13, the students were: Elliesa Abrishamchian, Neil Bhide, Summer Gregory, Aiden Carter, Colin Sullivan, Serena Goyal, Ella Cherry, Lily Clark and Lauren Hamlette. Congratulations to each of you!

Three cheers for LKMS student Caitlin Bossie. She was named as one of state finalists for Baltimore’s Fox 45’s Champions of Courage Black History Month Essay contest. This contest provides a showcase where students can “salute a positive role model who has touched their lives by sharing the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

On Jan. 26, Caitlin will compete again for one of the top three places and a chance to win additional prizes, cash or a savings bond from one of the sponsors, M&T Bank. Then, during Black History month, she will be featured on Fox 45 reading her essay. Way to go, Caitlin. You rock.

On Nov. 28 at a ceremony at Long Reach High School, the Council of Elders of the Black Community of Howard County and the Howard County Public School System recognized the following Fulton Elementary School students for their academic achievement. They are: Isabel Alexander, Jesse Alexander, Ayden Alexander, Julian Armani-Dove, Thomas Aseged, Amie Boakye, James Bowles, Kemi Jaji, Jaymari Brown, Madalyn Carter, Jalynn Choe, Sarah Choe, Dylan Clarke, Christian Copeland, Tembelena Darge, Howard Eaton, Milky Ezra, Elshaday Fasil, Alicia Feher, Caleb Glenn, Kyon Hairston, Haley Hunt, Thomas Hunter, Jesse Jenkins, Maurice Jeter, Almira Koroma, Habibatu Koroma, Daniel Leak, Kai Lewis, Lucas Makonnen, Etsegenet Michael, Valerie Mogire, Gabriella Morais, Xara Morgan, Luhinda Munongo, Luc Najjar, Helina Nephtalem, Caleb Odom, Chidi Onwuanibe, Olivia Onyenorah, Simone Pannell, Sanaa Parran, Gregory Rhoden, Beniam Shiferaw, Jason Smith, Olivia Stitt, Kiya Tibebe, Lauren Tompkins, Channing Wade, Jaylen Williams, Abigail Zecharias and Ezekiel Zischang. Well done.

I hope that your Christmas and Chanukah were happy and enjoyable. Happy New Year!