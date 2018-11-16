Reservoir students ready to make your business go

If you are looking for reliable, part-time office help, look no further than the special needs students at Reservoir High School.

Grace Dellinger, a National Board-Certified teacher and work study coordinator and transition specialist at RHS, had this to say about her students, “Our class is working on developing pre-work skills. We need more work to do and hope that you can help us.

“We can complete mailings (and drop it off at the post office upon request) We can label, collate, fold papers, fold brochures, file papers alphabetically, put together folders, hole punch, count out tickets or other items, shred documents, stuff goodie bags and wrap gifts. This is just a sample of work we have done in the past.”

Did I mention that their services are free? That’s right. To take advantage of these exceptional workers, contact Grace by phone at 410-888-8850 or via email at Grace_Dellenger@hcpss.org.

The following Lime Kiln Middle School students who demonstrated their ability to "ROAR" by being responsible, respectful and academically focused for the week ending Nov. 1 are: Sandra Salkini, Owen Craney, Cynthia Scipio, Pierce Francis, Eshan Shah, Jayden Tubb and Julia Dustin.

For the week ending Nov. 8, the ROAR students are: Rahul Goyal, Heaven Alexander, Camille Brown, Manan Zaveri, Theo Poulos, Ellen Hasegawa, Naomi Sutton, Finley Dalgewicz-Vollmer and Charlie Norwood. Congratulations to each of you. Keep up the good work.

At the recent Halloween Gambit chess tournament, two students representing Fulton Elementary School came away with trophies. Second-grader Surya Sunkara, who is taught by Diane Geyer, and fifth-grader Colin McCarthy, who is taught by Adrienne Gainer-Lee ,came in eighth place.

The trophy is being displayed in the front office. Congratulations to both competitors. Well done.

Jillian O’Brien’s third-grade class really socked it to “cold feet” by collecting 211 pairs of socks, exceeding their goal of 200!

The socks will be donated to the Eastside Family Emergency Shelter in Baltimore.

Outstanding effort, kids!

Remember, you only have 39 more shopping days until Christmas.