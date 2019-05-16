T & J Belgian Waffles goes from food truck to real store

If you happen to be in Clarksville on any given Saturday morning, the T & J Belgian Waffles truck will be parked in front of Kendall’s Hardware store.

Many times, when I am out on my Saturday morning errands, there’s a line at the truck. Some are waiting to place their orders, and others are waiting for their orders to be completed. But, if you wanted those wonderful waffles at other times, you would need to subscribe to their Facebook page to see where Thierry Reboullet and his crew can be found.

Now, after months and months of work, Thierry has a brick-and-mortar store at 9855 Washington Blvd. North (Route 1), Suite K in North Laurel.

The menu is identical to the truck with one exception: the addition of soft-serve ice cream. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The first 100 customers through the door this Saturday will receive a coupon for a free soft-serve ice cream. Michelle Wright the store manager is looking forward to serving you.

Congratulations to the following Lime Kiln Middle School students who demonstrated their ability to ROAR, Responsible, Organized, Achieving and Respectful, for the week ending April 25 and May 2: Hadley Judy, Jalen Finn, Suhani Patel, Rishi Khosla, Mira Bednash, Peyton Kittelberger, Deacon Stroud, Zehra Thakkar, Alex Johnson and Kourtnie Borns.

Congratulations to Reservoir High School junior Allison Alston. She was elected as the 2019–2020 student member of the Board of Education and will be sworn in during the July 11 board meeting.

During all lunch periods on April 26, Reservoir High School students celebrated National Poetry Month with a Poem in Your Pocket Day. These brave souls recited poems, some original compositions, to their peers. They were: Washma Ahmad, Leann Alhashishi, Leslie Axtell, Jaylen Barrett, Esha Bhatti, Davina Gyimah, Dayna Jackson, Kaja Lucas, Adharsh Maheswaran, Aminah Malik, Taylor Martin, Sean Maruschak, Tibor Mester, Nia Price, Maggie Scicchitano and Elyse Welch.

School staff members Paul Lee, Barb Thiergart and Matty Valvano also read. Congratulations to all of you.