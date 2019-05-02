Whipps Garden offers native plants and more

You may be familiar with the name Lisa Geisler.

She’s a Master Gardener and she was kind enough to forward an email to me about an upcoming plant sale.

It’s the Whipps Plant Sale, a fundraiser for the Whipps Garden Cemetery, to be held at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Road, Ellicott City on Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A little-known fact about the Garden Cemetery: What began as a family burial ground in 1855 has been restored and is now a garden park. It’s no longer an active cemetery since the last burial took place in 1915. Restoration began in 1987 and is now maintained by the Howard County Master Gardeners and is open to the public daily. The plant sale features many native perennials including plants that attract butterflies, love shade or are deer-resistant. An added attraction will be the free compost bins that will be available on Saturday. For more information about the Whipps Garden Cemetery, volunteer opportunities, or the upcoming plant sale, call, email or text Aleta Gravelle at 410-274-7795, agravelle@verizon.net.

Congratulations to the following Lime Kiln Middle School students who demonstrated their ability to “ROAR:” Responsible, Organized, Achieving and Respectful, for the week ending April 8: Delna Thomas, Owen Sokira, Naomi Jarboe, Nick Moss, Claire Williams,and Riyana Patel.

The last day of school for Howard County is Jun 21. The eighth- grade promotion ceremony for Lime Kiln Middle School is June 19 at 1 p.m. in the Reservoir High School auditorium.