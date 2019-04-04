Students recognized for spelling, music, art and more

The county-level Spelling Bee hosted by the Howard County Library was held at River Hill High School. The contestants were eligible students in grades fourth through eighth from Howard County public, private and home schools.

Fulton Elementary School spelling bee winner Abigail Zecharias was one of 66 contestants and took third place!

Congratulations to FES students Kila Tura and Mac Leviste in Abigail Watson’s class whose art work is on display at the Miller Branch Library. Margaret Fischer, FES library media specialist, spotted their work on display.

Congratulations to the following Lime Kiln Middle School students who demonstrated their ability to "ROAR:” responsible, organized, achieving and respectful, for the week ending March 14: Katarina Thompson and Alex Emmer.

For the week ending March 21, the students were: Maha Chaudhry, Dylan Mathew, Angad Bawa, Nellie Squirlock, Sydney Spann, Wolfgang Keller and Colt Pitsley.

For the week ending March 28, the ROAR students were: Leeajay Maxwell, Luca de Leos, Ryan Higginbotham, Sienna Olin, Abigail Gutierrez, Molly Butterfield and Alisha Uddin.

Kudos to the orchestra students and their leader Jay Kim and to John Jackowski and the band students. At their recent assessments, both groups received all oness (Superior). LKMS eighth-grade student Valerie Yu recently was awarded the Silver Medal at the 2019 National Scholastic Art and Writing competition. Her winning artwork is titled “Nightmare.”

Previously, Valerie was awarded two gold keys, one silver key and one honorable mentions for her artwork at the Northeast Region Scholastic Contest in February. Her two gold key paintings were then entered in the national competition, where one of her pieces won the Silver Medal.

During March, several LKMS eighth-grade gift-and-talented Social Studies students competed in the county level National History Day competition at Reservoir High School. The following students were chosen at the school level competition to represent LKMS: Jocelyn Baker, Lindsay Hong, Mayzie Connelly, Emily Meadows, Emily Fuentes, Serena Goyal, Ellie Hasegawa, Sheila Li, Emma Orlando, Elle Kristo, Alisha Uddin, Nick Orlando, Sunil Pateel, Alex Cui, Jason Kang, Amelia Rose and Dora Zhou.

Of special note, Sheila Li placed second in the Individual Exhibit category; Alex Cui, Jason Kang and Sunil Pateel placed second in the Group Documentary category and Serena Goyal and Ellie Hasegawa placed first in the Group Documentary category. These students move on to the state competition to be held at UMBC in May.