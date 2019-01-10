Beekeeping classes offered

“Busy as a bee” takes on new meaning as the Howard County Beekeeper’s Association is offering the Beginning Beekeeper’s Course for 2019.

The six sessions cover such topics as getting started in beekeeping, proper apiary locations, zoning laws specific to Howard County, how to start a colony, bee biology and behavior; to name just a few.

The classes take place at the Howard County Fairground and start on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and continue for the next five Wednesdays.

To register for the class, go to hocoba.com.

For more information, contact Doris Walsh at 410-489-5091.