Lisbon parade features horses, helps food banks

On Saturday, Dec. 8, you can enjoy an old-fashioned country Christmas parade at noon in Lisbon.

The Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade is presented by the Howard County Farm Bureau.

Local farmers driving festively decorated tractors and farm equipment will lead the parade, followed by 250 saddle and carriage horses dressed for the season.

The parade begins at noon, but you should plan to arrive early to find a place to park. Route 144 and other roads along the parade route will be closed at 11:30 a.m. and will remain closed until the final horse (and the clean-up crew) completes the route.

Last year, over 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the Howard County Food bank and Carroll County Food Sunday. In addition, more than $15,000 was raised and donated to both food banks, the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company and Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry.

Over the eight years that the parade has been held, more than $65,000 has been raised to help people in need.

After the parade ends, you can attend the Fried Chicken and Ham Dinner at the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets will be $15 per adult or $7 per child, and can be purchased at the door.

There will also be a Santa Village, including reindeer rides, at Days End Farm Horse Rescue.

Do your holiday shopping and donate some canned food to help the local food banks while you enjoy a festive day.

Kassidy Sharp, the theatre arts director at Glenelg High School, invites everyone to see “A Christmas Carol “ on Thursday, Nov. 29, Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. each night.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, there will also be a performance at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Enjoy the classic Christmas ghost story as presented by 40 students from Glenelg, and 13 more from Bushy Park, Dayton Oaks, Lisbon, Pointers Run and Triadelphia Ridge elementary schools.

Learn about the spirit of Christmas along with Ebenezer Scrooge.

Staff and students at Lisbon Elementary School along with the Parent Teacher Association collected food to make Thanksgiving baskets for local families in need. Thanks to generous donations from community businesses, they managed to assemble enough baskets for 95 families.

Cathy Datz, the PTA chair wants to acknowledge Carroll Fuels and the Grill in Lisbon, Med One Pharmacy in Woodbine, Food Lion in Lisbon and the 4 County Lions Club for donating food items and money for the baskets.

In addition, the Lisbon Parent Teacher Association, Lisbon and Glenwood middle school families and Lisbon staff donated items for, and then assembled the baskets, while the Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry distributed the baskets. It was truly a team effort.

The students, staff and PTA at Lisbon do a lot for the community.

Local veterans were honored on Veterans Day with a breakfast and a patriotic program presented by the students. School supplies and other items have been collected for the teachers and classrooms at Phelps Luck Elementary School in Columbia. Coats and winter garments have also been collected for the Howard County winter coat drive.

Thanks to Principal Debra Anoff and Assistant Principal LaShonne Wright and the entire staff at Lisbon for their commitment to the neighborhood.

Tony Loco’s Bar and Restaurant in Lisbon will host Glenelg High School Appreciation Days on Monday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 11. A donation will be made to support the Parent Teacher Student Association’s After Prom Party for every purchase made on those days. Eat in, carry out or just purchase a gift card for future use and Glenelg will benefit. You can even order gift cards online at tonylocos.com. Support a new local business and help out the students at Glenelg.