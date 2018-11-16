Glenelg theater department presents 'A Christmas Carol'

The Glenelg High School theater department will perform “A Christmas Carol” on Thursday, Nov. 29 and Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. each night.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, there will be performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 and can be purchased at the door, or you can buy them online at ghs.hcpss.org. Click on online payments.

The familiar story features Cameron Denny as Ebenezer Scrooge and Mina Hagan, Peyton Kern, Clayton Capernos and Aiden Larson as the ghosts who help to turn the elderly miser into a kinder, more generous person on the night before Christmas.

Twenty-four Glenelg High School students will appear on the stage along with 13 young students from Pointers Run, Bushy Park, Lisbon, Dayton Oaks and Triadelphia Ridge elementary schools.

Keeping everything running smoothly will be Kassidy Sharp, the Theatre Arts director at Glenelg.

According to Anna Hintz, who appears as Miss Fezziwig, “This show will definitely get you into the Christmas spirit. The cast is energetic and the show is phenomenal. I am so glad to be a part of this amazing cast. I hope the audience has as much fun watching it as we will performing it!”

Ellie’s Bake Sale has, once again, proven to be a resounding success. In one day Ellie Feaga and her family and friends raised almost $8,000 for Labs for Liberty. It costs $,3000 to $4,000 per dog for training, travel, medical care, equipment and food. Two Labrador retriever puppies will now be raised and trained to become service dogs for two veterans.

The lives of two veterans and their families and friends will be forever changed, thanks to Ellie, our community and many delicious baked goods.

Amy Bejm Syversen, the director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the band musicians of the month for November. Congratulations to Drake Scogland, Amelia Townsend, Isaac Thomas, Aylin Hunter, Nathan Smith, Matthew Keane, Sean Cabaniss, Colton Colombel, Cara Marks, Gabriella Crimmins, Serena Soldavin, Kiley Baur, Alexandra Cook, Lucas Ballou, Joseph Morris, Shyam Patel, Alexander El Sawi, Alexis Fath, Panayiotis Kumutsos, Kinsey Perry and Marisa Goldberg. Practicing is hard work, but it results in beautiful music.

The Calvary Lutheran Church Christmas Market will be Friday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lunch will be sold from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the crab cake dinner will be served from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Baked goods, jams and jellies, cheese balls and crafts from local vendors will be available for sale. White elephants and a silent auction with some unique items will help you begin your Christmas shopping. Children will be able to visit with Saint Nicholas from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the church, and it supports most of the activities throughout the year. Calvary Lutheran Church is at 16151 Old Frederick Road. If you have any questions, call the church at 410-489-5280.

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Glenwood welcomes everyone to have Breakfast with Saint Nicholas on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Children can shop in the St. Nick Gift Shop or make some crafts. Fresh wreaths will be available for sale. Bring your camera to record the fun with Saint Nicholas.

The delicious breakfast will cost $8 for adults and $6 for children under age 10t. Tickets will be sold at the door. If you have questions send an email to hgrahamstandrews@gmail.com.