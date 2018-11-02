From horses to cupcakes, support for veterans offered

Jump for our Heroes is a jumper horse show which will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, in the Oak Spring Equestrian Indoor Arena, at 15205 Bushy Park Road, beginning at 9 a.m. All proceeds from the show will go to Operation Second Chance, a Maryland charity that helps wounded veterans. A donation of $10 per person will be collected at the gate. There will be a silent auction, raffles, beer and wine garden and lots of food will be available for purchase. ​The Richie Fields Band will perform after the horse show at approximately 6 p.m. This family-friendly event will be held rain or shine.

Ellie Feaga’s fundraising bake sale will be Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 15211 Frederick Road. The Glenwood Middle School Leo Club will help by promoting the event at the school, baking items to sell and selling raffle tickets. Labs for Liberty is the organization Ellie has chosen as this year’s beneficiary. Don’t miss the delicious baked goods, chili cookoff and the chance to see all of our neighbors while you support a great cause. What could be better than supporting puppies and veterans while you eat cupcakes?

The Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 8, at noon. If you are interested in participating you must register before Thursday, Nov. 15. Only 250 horses, mules and donkeys will be marching in the parade this year. If you want your horses to be part of the parade, go to lisbonchristmasparade.com to register.

The Christmas Parade will begin with decorated tractors and farm equipment, followed by saddle horses, then finally by carriage horses. This parade began in 2011 as the Lisbon Christmas Horse Parade and has expanded dramatically. Last year over $15,000 and 2,000 pounds of nonperishable food was collected. The food was donated to the Howard County Food Bank and Carroll County Food Sunday. The money was donated to both of the food banks, the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company and Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this wonderfully quirky local event.

​Kassidy Sharp, the theatre arts director at Glenelg High School is proud to announce that the fall production will be “A Christmas Carol.” Performances will be Thursday, Nov. 29, and Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 1, there will be performances at 2 and 7 p.m.

The Glenelg High Varsity Football team has been having a wonderful year. The team has won every game this season. During the game with River Hill, senior running back Wande Owens broke the Howard County career rushing record, which was set 28 years ago in 1990. Congratulations to Wande and the entire team. Your last chance to see them at home in the regular season will be Friday, Nov. 2. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Deepest sympathies to Leslie Bauer and her family, on the death of youngest daughter, Jackie. Leslie was the Dayton/Glenelg/Glenwood neighborhood columnist for 20 years. She shared her family with all of us while the children were growing up. Members of the community gathered at the Howard County Fairgrounds at the end of October to mourn Jackie’s passing and celebrate her life.