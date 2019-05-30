Glenwood Leo Club's bike drive benefits Sierra Leone

The Glenwood Middle School Leo Club held its Bike Drive on May 4. Twelve club members, along with club adviser Mary Powers and Lions Club members Pete Adams, Harrison Morson and Gloria Nutzhorn, collected 66 bicycles for Bikes for the World.

In the 10 years that the Glenwood Leos have been holding the Bike Drive, it has collected 1,606 bicycles. The drive is so successful that several representatives from Bikes for the World attended to help out. The bicycles that were collected this year will be shipped to Sierra Leone to a Women's Empowerment program. Many lives have been improved thanks to the generosity of people in our community.

The Glenelg Boosters Club will be offering sports camps this summer to current fifth- through eighth-grade students. Instructors will be members of the Glenelg High School coaching staff. Participants will be able to improve their technical and tactical skills in an encouraging, educational and positive environment.

All campers will be grouped according to age and ability. Camp programs will include basketball, baseball, soccer, cheerleading, football, field hockey and volleyball, among other sports. The five-day, three-hour sessions will cost $175 per camper.

For more information, contact Pat Thorne, camp coordinator, at 410-971-7237 or send an email to p_thorne@hotmail.com. To register, go to glenelgboosters.com.

Since 2011, the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Glenwood has hosted monthly community dinners to raise funds for the ministries and projects that the church supports. Over the years, these wonderful dinners have allowed friends and neighbors to get together over good food while raising over $50,000 to help people in need.

The dinners have been organized by volunteers and most of the food has been donated by Brett and Marcy Arnold of Smokin' Hot Bar & Grille in Glenwood.

Now, the decision has been made to take a break from the dinners for a while, to allow the volunteers to concentrate on the 2019 Pig & Jig. This will be the Third Annual Pig & Jig and it will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Tranquility Farm. Mark your calendars.

Congratulations to the members of the Glenelg High School Class of 2019 and their family and friends. Glenelg’s graduation will be Thursday, May 30, at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The Triadelphia Road Bridge above Route 32 is scheduled to be partially closed for construction after school ends in June, and it will remain closed until July of 2020.

During the year of limited passage, traffic will only be allowed to travel in the westbound direction. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north along Route 32 to Rosemary Lane. When the bridge reopens, it will be long enough to accommodate the dual-lane, divided highway that will be Route 32. It will also be wide enough for shoulders on both sides, along with a sidewalk on the Folly Quarter Middle School side of the road.