A little night music at the fairgrounds

The 21st performance of Jazz Under the Stars, featuring the Glenelg High School Jazz Ensemble, will be held Saturday, May 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

The Jazz Ensemble is directed by Chris Winters, who has led the band since 2015. He is a graduate of Glenelg and was a member of the Jazz Ensemble under former director Barry Enzman. In addition to performances by the Glenelg ensemble, the Glenwood Jazz Ensemble and the Folly Quarter Gold Jazz Band will also perform. The Glenwood Jazz Ensemble is the select instrumental ensemble from Glenwood Middle School. The Gold Jazz Band is the top performing jazz band from Folly Quarter Middle School. Both groups have played at numerous jazz festivals around the area.

This year’s special guest artist will be Nikki Lerner. Lerner is an artist, teacher and author, who enjoys seeing people come together through music. You can learn more about her at nikkilerner.com.

Along with the music, there will be a performance by the Glenelg Color Guard. The group will present its combination of precision drill and choreographed dance.

You can bring a picnic dinner with you, or purchase food from food trucks including Mike’s Gelato, Kommie Pig BBQ, Bistro Lunch Box and Cryin’ Johnnies Hot Dogs. The doors will open at 4 p.m. Come early to buy food and enjoy the family activities in the hospitality tent.

Until May 24, you can purchase tickets online for $20 by going to jazzunderthestars.com. Children 5 and under are free. If you wait to buy tickets at the door, they will cost $25.

Don’t miss this evening of great entertainment at Jazz Under the Stars. Support live music and performing arts in Howard County.

Every year, the Glenwood Lions Club awards four $2,000 scholarships to graduating students from Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge high schools. The Scholarship Committee, which is chaired by Frank Donaldson, includes Charlotte Dill, Tom Pardoe, Linda Feldman and Robert Sharp. They review applications, considering academic performance, in-school activities, community service and financial need. This year, they selected Gabriella Cawley and Emma Fitzgibbon from Glenelg, and Elizabeth Degenford and Japneet Singh from Marriotts Ridge.

Gabriella plans to attend Cornell University, where she will major in human development, while Emma plans to attend Delaware University and major in biomedical engineering. Elizabeth will be attending Stevenson University to major in nursing and Japneet will attend the University of Maryland to major in physiology and neurobiology. Congratulations to these outstanding young women.

Amy Bejm Syversen is proud to announce the band musicians of the month for May from Dayton Oaks Elementary School. Sarah Burns, Ifeanyi Ojiako, Kyra Tuite, Dash Arterburn, Emily Galgano, Sam Yarmus, Abhinav Rodda, Josef Finn, Maddox Cooper, Isabella Canapp, Olivia Morabito, Brandon Carballo, Sydney Stark, Gabrielle Shane, Jonathan Barrett, Lillian Houston, Ellis Roberts, Tiolumofe Aynkoya, Marina Ronayne, Jonathan Norwood and Alexis Fath are practicing hard and impressing Syversen with their positive attitudes. Congratulations and keep up the good work.

There will be a Food, Fun and Fiction Book and Bake Sale at the Gary Arthur Glenwood Community Center on Wednesday, May 15, Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Support the Western Howard County Senior Council while you stock up on good reading for the summer (along with some tasty treats). The Western Howard County Senior Council supports the Community Center by providing volunteers and resources for programs, music, supplies and sports equipment.

Have you started planting your garden yet? Maryland Master Gardeners will be available at the Glenwood Branch of the Howard County Public Library on Saturday, May 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to answer your gardening questions and provide helpful advice. Learn about vegetable gardens, rain gardens, lawn care, composting and soil testing. You can also get help with identification of plants and weeds. No registration is required for this Ask a Master Gardener drop in event. Take advantage of their wealth of knowledge.