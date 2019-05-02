Glenelg grad reaching highest levels of Marines

Lt. Gen. David Berger, a three-star Marine Corps general, has been nominated to serve as the next commandant of the Marine Corps. Berger is a Woodbine native who graduated from Glenelg High School in 1977. He was recently nominated to receive a fourth star and serve as the 38th commandant.

Marine Corps commandant is the highest-ranking officer in the Marines and is a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The person is nominated by the president and approved by the Senate.

Berger currently leads Marine Corps Combat Development Command in Quantico, Virginia. He graduated from Tulane University as an engineering major and earned his commission in 1981.

He has served as a company commander in Desert Storm, a regimental combat team commander in Fallujah, Iraq, and a division commander in Afghanistan.

Berger studied international public policy at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and has a master's degree in military studies. He has attended Army Infantry Officer Advanced Course, Marine Corps Command and Staff College and Marine Corps School of Advanced Warfighting.

Berger is a graduate of Army Ranger School, Jumpmaster School, Navy Dive School and Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance School. His confirmation by the Senate will make him a “dual cool” commandant. That’s a term used to describe Marines who have graduated from both dive and jump school. Congratulations to Berger and his family.

The Glenwood Men’s Roundtable will meet on Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. in the Gary Arthur Glenwood Community Center. James Caldwell, the director of the Howard County Office of Community Sustainability, will be the guest speaker. Caldwell will talk about the challenges of trash collection and recycling, as well as maintaining the Chesapeake Bay, our great natural resource. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Eleven young adults were confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church on Old Frederick Road on Confirmation Sunday at the beginning of April. Andrew Kahwajy, Sienne Montenegro, Marisa Lauffer, Aubrey Hoffman, Kyle Masters, Grace Nuetzel, Anneliese Riordan, Mathias Smithson, Ashley Nibert, Erin Zirkle and Jocelyn Jennings have now become full members of the church.

Rev. Anke Deibler says they “have already contributed in many ways to the faith and service of Calvary Lutheran Church. We are blessed to have them in our midst.”

The Glenwood Middle School Leo Club will host its Bike Drive on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot in front of the school. This is the11th year that the Leo Club has partnered with Bikes for the World to collect, refurbish and deliver used bicycles. If you would like to donate a bicycle before the drive, drop it off on the side of the school where the portable classrooms are located. Leave a note on the bike stating that is for the Leo Club.

Bikes for the World also needs monetary donations to help with shipping the bicycles to other countries. Receipts for tax deduction purposes are available. Your old bicycle can change someone’s life. As the people at Bikes for the World say, “A bicycle can get someone someplace . . . like from poverty to self-sufficiency.”