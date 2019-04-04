For math nerds and food pantries, Pi Day takes the cake

How did you celebrate Pi Day?

Pi Day was March 14, or 3.14, the first three numbers of the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day gives math enthusiasts the opportunity to memorize the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math and eat pie. Mathematicians from Glenelg High School have celebrated Pi Day in all of these ways for many years, but they have also collected food to donate to various causes. This year, they donated thousands of pounds of canned food, pies and more to the DC Central Kitchen. The food that was collected will be used to help people around Maryland and Washington, D.C.

At Folly Quarter Middle School the students celebrated Pi Day by donating money to their “Pi Day, Buy-a-Day for Grassroots” Campaign. They were able to raise $3,697, which is enough money to run the Grassroots Crisis Center for about a day and a half. There will be a sign on the door at Grassroots two days in June to let everyone know that those days have been sponsored by the Folly Quarter community.

Have you started thinking about your gardens this year?

Maryland Master Gardeners will be available at the Glenwood Branch of the Howard County Public Library on Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to answer your gardening questions and provide helpful advice. The Master Gardeners will provide information about vegetable gardens, rain gardens, composting, lawn management, soil testing, Integrated Pest Management and coping with wildlife. They can also help you with plant and weed identification.

Amy Bejm Syversen, the director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the band musicians of the month for April. James McGall, Alex Ball, Aaron Kim, Grace Edwards, Sia Saraiya, Charlotte Specht, Jonathan Krum, Colton Fansler, Caden Starcher, William Fortune, Tanay Parikh, Drake Scogland, Amelia Townsend, Isaac Thomas, Aylin Hunter, Nathan Smith, Sean Cabaniss and Colton Colombel are all working hard and impressing Syversen with their musical abilities.

Glenelg High School student Maggie Yin has won a National Gold Award in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Competition for her painting entitled “To Each Their Own.” This is the largest competition for the arts in the nation, with over 340,000 entries. Only 800 of those entries received a National Gold recognition.

Yin’s artwork will go on display in a gallery in New York City and she will be recognized on stage at Carnegie Hall in June. You can see the painting online after April 15. Go to artandwriting.org and search for Yin’s work.

The Glenwood Middle School Leo Club is getting ready for its bicycle drive. The club has been collecting used bicycles for Bikes for the World since 2008. The bicycles are shipped to countries around the world where they will be used as a primary means of transportation. The date of the drive is Saturday, May 4, but you can drop off bicycles at Glenwood before then. Contact Mary Powers, the Leo Club advisor at Glenwood, to let her know that you have a bicycle that you want to drop off, and they will store it until the day of the Bike Drive.