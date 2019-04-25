Taking care of the environment with cleanups and recycling

With Earth Day, Arbor Day and the 20 Minute Cleanup, the month of April offers many opportunities to focus on the environment. Perhaps not surprisingly, all of these events have hashtag campaigns associated with them this year.

National Arbor Day, which is observed on the last Friday in April, falls on April 26 this year. Planting a tree may be the traditional way to celebrate the day. However, if you make a post to social media that includes #ArborDay during the month of April, cosmetic manufacturer Mary Kay will plant a tree on your behalf.

The 20 Minute Cleanup is a Howard County initiative that encourages residents “to step outside to pick up litter around their neighborhood, school or office complex.” Now in its 10th year, more than 15,000 people have participated in the cleanup program. After tidying up, residents are invited to share their results by using the hashtag #20minutecleanup or sending an email to 20minutecleanup@howardcountymd.gov.

Join in a local Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Clarksville Commons. Earth-friendly organizations, eco-minded businesses and local farmers will be on hand to share information about what they do. The event also will feature a native plant sale. Lauren’s Garden Service & Native Plant Nursery will have native perennials, shrubs and trees for sale.

A shredding and e-cycling event also will be held on April 27, at the River Hill Community Association, 6020 Daybreak Circle, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Up to five file boxes of documents may be handed over for shredding. Old electronics will be accepted for recycling. The event is free for River Hill residents and $5 for others. Televisions may incur an additional fee.

May marks the return of a number of weekly outdoor events to the area.

Food Plenty will host Biking for Beer on Wednesday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m.

Everett Jewelers will once again sponsor open jam sessions for musicians of all experience levels on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

And live musical groups return to the plaza at Clarksville Commons on select Friday nights starting with the NightLife Band on May 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The final country breakfast of the spring will be held at the Fifth District Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The series will resume again in the fall. For more information, go to fdvfd.com.

Congratulations to Great Sage for being named one of the 50 Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in the USA by Big 7 Travel website and for earning Best Dessert Winner honors for Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week.