Music for children in harmony with nature

Birds chirping, frogs croaking, children chattering as they play outside—these are some of the distinctive sounds that mark the arrival of spring.

Throughout the ages, song writers have echoed the sounds of nature in their compositions. An upcoming musical concert for children will demonstrate how natural sounds appear in new and familiar tunes.

The Sounds of Nature Concert & Instrument Petting Zoo will be held on Sunday, May 4, at 2:30 p.m., at the Robinson Nature Center. Kids will be treated to a musical performance by Crosswinds, a flute, oboe and bassoon trio. The group will play selections of classical, folk and popular music that features sounds inspired by nature. Following the concert, Music & Arts, a music store, will set up a musical petting zoo of instruments.

The program is a CandleKids Concert, which is an outreach program from the Candlelight Concerts Society. The Maryland-based group “offers professional world-class chamber music concerts, children’s programs, community outreach programs, master classes and pre-concert lectures and discussions.”

Tickets for the Sounds of Nature event are available at the Robinson Nature Center’s front desk on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call 410-313-0400.

The spring program from the St. Louis Concert Series combines music with visual arts to enhance the listener’s experience. The concert will feature performances by the Atlantic Reed Consort and the St. Louis Strings along with the voices and artwork of the St. Louis Treble Youth Choir. A dance performance by the Columbia Chamber Ballet will add to the multifaceted show. Musical numbers will include Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Carnival of Animals,” Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” and Gershwin’s “Lullaby.” The program also includes classic tunes from the Public Broadcasting Service to spotlight the 50th anniversary of the iconic shows "Sesame Street" and "Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood."

The concert will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m., at St. Louis Church. Tickets are not required for this family-oriented event. Seating is first-come, first-serve. For more information, go to stlconcertseries.org or call 410-531-6040.

Another type of listening experience, a modern phenomenon, has arrived in Clarksville.

A local podcast show has recently started recording live episodes at The Common Kitchen. The Elevate Maryland Podcast “explores the policies, people and stories that affect the state of Maryland.”

Hosts Candace Dodson Reed and Tom Coale interview newsmakers and everyday audience members to discuss current affairs in local communities. A discussion with Zainab Chaudry, Maryland director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, was recently recorded in the food hall. Guests for upcoming episodes include Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Delegate Jessica Feldmark. To listen to the podcast episodes, go to elevatemdpodcast.com.