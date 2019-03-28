Time for spring cleaning neighborhoods and waterways

As spring arrives, the Clarksville community is coming to life with an abundance of outdoor activities.

Volunteers are needed to help Mother Nature with spring cleaning. Families, Scout troops, neighbors and friends are encouraged to collect trash from open space areas in the River Hill neighborhood on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. Supplies for the event will be distributed at Claret Hall by the Columbia Association and the River Hill Community Association Watershed Committee. Students may earn service hours for their participation. To register, email events@villageofriverhill.org or call 410-531-1749.

Although swimming season is still a ways off, the River Hill pool parking lot will play host to two pollution solution projects on Saturday, April 6. Stop by from 1 to 4 p.m. to build oyster habitats for the Chesapeake Bay. Participants will help to create structures out of specialized concrete that, when placed in the bay, will become home to generations of oysters. The hollow “oyster-reef balls” are open on the top and have holes on the sides so that aquatic animals can swim through them. A single reef ball can provide approximately 2,000 oysters with a safe place to live. Each oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water each day.

The second pollution-prevention project will be the creation of a rain garden that will “slow the flow” of pollutants into local waterways. A garden of native plants and flowers will be planted to replace an old storm water drain. Not only will the rain garden help to reduce the rate of rainwater runoff, it will also attract pollinators and make the area more beautiful. The event will be held rain or shine. The registration deadline is April 1. Sign up by sending an email to events@villageofriverhill.org. The project is a partnership between the River Hill Watershed Advisory Committee, Columbia Association, Chesapeake Bay Trust and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland.

The bright and beautiful Hindu holiday of Holi is a traditional festival that marks the end of winter and welcomes spring. During this lively event, participants often apply color to each other in the form of dry powders or colorful solutions. The Indian Cultural Association of Howard County will bring the Holi Festival of Colors to Clarksville Commons on Saturday, March 30, from 12 to 4 p.m. The celebration will include entertainment by local performers, food, “riots of color,” live music, shopping and raffles. Entry to the festival is free. The rain date is April 6. For more information, email contact@icahoward.org.

With the onset of warmer weather, why not run like the wind?

Pointers Run Elementary School will hold its ninth Fun Run on Saturday, April 6, at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome to join in this friendly race. Participants can choose between a 5K course and a 1-mile fun run. Prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in a number of categories. The race fee is $20 per person and family rates also are available. Learn more at pointersrunpta.org.

Kids can join in the outdoor fun, too.

The MOMS Club of Clarksville will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m., on the plaza of the Clarksville Commons. The Easter Bunny will appear for visits and photos. All are welcome to attend the free event. Pre-registration is required by sending an email to info@clarksvillecommons.com. The MOMS club is the local chapter of an international support group for at-home mothers.