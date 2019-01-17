Get creative this winter with paint, trivia, gardening

Beat the winter blahs by unleashing your creative side.

The River Hill High School Boosters will host a Paint Night fundraiser on Monday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m., at the restaurant Food Plenty.

Art instructors Alisa Wasilewski and Shawn Shaw will teach attendees how to paint a canvas. All supplies are included in the $45 per person cost. At the end of the night, painters get to take home their masterpieces. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Food Plenty with a portion of the evening’s proceeds going to the Boosters. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to riverhill.membershiptoolkit.com.

Another opportunity to utilize your artistic skills is at a sign painting class from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Trifecto Bar.

Building on the pallet-design trend, the Urban Pallet Co. makes it easy to create a customized sign. No Pinterest fails here. The local company does the hard work of preparing the wood: reclaiming it from pallets, assembling and staining it. Workshop attendees select a stencil design in advance. Then, during the class, they choose the colors to paint the words and images. By the end of the event, the signs are dry and ready to take home. Register for the event at theurbanpalletcompany.com.

If painting is not your thing, test your knowledge at The Common Kitchen. The food hall will host Trivia Night every Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Teams of one to four people can play in the free competition and earn prizes. The inaugural event was won by the team Baby Squad. Each member received a $5 gift certificate for use at any of the Kitchen’s vendors, including the newest shop to open, Great Harvest Bread Co.

Perhaps your green thumb is itching to get some exercise.

The Howard County Master Gardeners will present a workshop on Indoor Herb Gardening on Monday, Jan. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Claret Hall. Learn what herbs are easy to grow indoors, the cultural requirements for the plants to thrive, and how to harvest the herbs. The event is free and open to everyone. Pre-registration is requested by calling Claret Hall at 410-531-1749 or emailing events@villageofriverhill.org.

January is traditionally a time for organizing and de-cluttering.

Do you have sports equipment that is no longer needed? River Hill High School’s Donation for Recreation Club is sponsoring a collection drive for Leveling the Playing Field, an organization that helps underprivileged children participate in athletics. Donations of items such as balls, bats, bags, cleats, cones, gloves, pinnies and sticks may be dropped off at Claret Hall. For a complete list of accepted equipment, go to evelingtheplayingfield.org.

Last but not least, Columbia Association is holding a CommUNITY Toiletry Drive to help families in need in Howard County. Full-size containers of items such as laundry detergent, soap, body wash, tissues, lotion, toothpaste, diapers and wipes can be dropped off at Claret Hall through Jan. 17. The toiletries will be distributed on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 21. To volunteer to be part of the service project, call 410-992-3726.