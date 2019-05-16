Want to know what love is? It's the Ellicott City-based ShowTime Singers

When rock band Foreigner contacted the ShowTimes Singers about performing with them during their concert in March at Live Casino and Hotel, Valerie Kaplan, president of the group, didn’t know who they were.

“It was my first rock concert ever,” said the 79-year-old Laurel resident. “They were fun. We had a great time. We’re always looking for something fun.”

From singing the chorus of “I Want to Know What Love Is” for Foreigner in March to performing concerts complete with dance numbers around the area, the ShowTime Singers aim to not only entertain their audience, but to have a good time themselves, too.

“How joyful it is to sing in an ensemble,” said Cathy Johnson, director of the choir whose 56 members hail from around the region and range in age from their mid-20s to 80.

The idea to form ShowTime Singers started with a group of friends — including Johnson — on vacation in Ocean City enjoying a bottle of wine while in a hot tub. All were either current or former Sweet Adelines — an organization of women singers performing a cappella barbershop harmony — who decided they wanted to form a group that would sing only for fun, not in competitions. They also decided Johnson would direct them.

“We wanted to sing in the community and bring folks joy without the pressure of competition,” said Johnson, of Catonsville. “We reached out to friends and grew from there.”

Now in its 16th year, ShowTime Singers members join after a “simple audition.”

“I call it ‘rafter placement.’ You sing a couple of scales and a song you know,” said Johnson, who has been the group’s director from the start, though there is now an associate director and three assistant directors.

“We do a lot of Broadway songs and familiar favorites,” Johnson said. “For a performance, we do 10 chorus numbers and three specials, either solos or duets.”

The group rehearses once a week from August through June at the Linwood Center in Ellicott City. All music must be memorized and most numbers have choreography involved, too. From October through June, the group performs two concerts a month at both private and public venues.

“We wear red tops and black pants and lots of bling,” Johnson said of the group’s concert attire. “We want the audience to know we are the entertainment.”

Ted Pope, of Columbia, wanted to join the group after seeing them perform at the Miller Branch of Howard County Library System last year.

“They looked like they were having such a good time,” Pope said. “I like to sing and I am in a more traditional choir. This is different.”

While he knew it would take time to memorize the group’s extensive repertoire, he didn’t count one other aspect to be quite so difficult.

“It really gets tricky,” Pope said, of learning the choreography to different songs. “It is a lot more complicated when you’re singing and coordinating movements. It’s challenging but really fun.”

Both the Howard County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council have awarded grants to the group, allowing it to perform two to three larger public concerts a season for free. Members also pay dues to help cover expenses including new music. The group’s next free concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ellicott City 50+ Center.

Many of the group’s performances are at either senior centers or assisted-living facilities, Johnson said. Typically, choir members will socialize with the residents after a performance.

“They really, really enjoy it,” Pope said of the audience members. “It’s gratifying as a performer to see them.”

The members, according to Kaplan, are the key to the group’s success.

“It’s really fun to be together,” Kaplan said. “We drag ourselves here from work and by the end, we really are energized. It pumps oxygen in you. We enjoy each other a lot.”

A mother of five young children, Tanya Curtis, of Gwynn Oak, enjoys her ‘night out’ rehearsing with the group.

“I had had a baby and needed to get out of my house,” said Curtis, who joined four years ago and is now an assistant director. “They were so generous and let me bring my newborn. I always feel uplifted afterward.”

Performing with Foreigner was a highlight many will not forget.

“It was a fantastic experience,” Johnson said. “We came on stage and there was dry ice and fog. For a long time, we said we were still in a ‘Foreigner fog.’ ”

Sophia Hooper, of Severn, even received a special memento from the concert, as Jeff Pilson, Foreigner’s bass guitarist, pulled her from the group to play his guitar before handing her a guitar pic.

“It was an awesome experience being on stage and hearing them sing and singing along with them,” Hooper said. “When he [Pilson] randomly picked me out … it was just such a great experience.”

The ShowTIme Singers will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ellicott City 50+ Center, 3421 Martha Bush Drive, Ellicott City. For more information, go to showtimesingers.net.

