Laugh till it hurts at new Silly Comedy Fest

Historic Ellicott City is ready to laugh.

It’s no joke that the town has suffered through a lot, with two deadly floods, businesses leaving and an uncertain future for many of its historic buildings.

And while it may be too soon for flood jokes, it is time to shake it up a little.

Enter the Ellicott City Silly Comedy Fest on March 29 and 30 at multiple venues throughout Old Ellicott City.

“We’re trying to bring the positive back,” said Shawn Gladden, executive director of Howard County Historical Society. “We’re open for business and ready to make people laugh.”

Throughout the year, the historical society hosts numerous events from luncheons to speakers with one of its most popular programs being a comedy show, Gladden said.

A member of the Ellicott City Partnership, he suggested the city host a comedy festival.

“Comedy is an art form,” Gladden said. “It is a real opportunity to create something that may become an annual event.”

Comedy festivals are low cost events compared to a music festival, Gladden said, and will attract a new crowd to the area.

“It is coming together relatively easily,” Gladden said. “There is a great buzz for it.”

The two-day festival will feature numerous shows around the historic district with events kicking-off on Friday, March 29 at the Phoenix Emporium with a “Reunion and Locals” show starring Erik Woodworth and Rob Mahr.

“The guys used to run comedy shows at Cacao Lane,” Gladden said, referring to a permanently closed restaurant on Main Street. “Local folks will know them.”

Events continue on Saturday with shows held at Syriana Café and Gallery, Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. and Phoenix Emporium.

“The lineups are packed,” said Mike Quindlen, of Mike Quindlen Comedy. “We have over 30 comics performing.”

A friend of Gladden’s who started the Museum’s comedy shows, Quindlen organized the festival and secured all the comic acts for it. Originally planned as a four-day festival for October, the show was pushed back to March and reformatted to be two days.

“Everyone has been supportive,” Quindlen said. “I am really excited to bring this down here.”

All of the shows are free of charge expect for the final show on Saturday at the Museum of Howard County History. The Historically Inappropriate Comedy Show at 8 p.m. is also already sold out.

Underlying costs were covered by the Ellicott City Arts Coalition, Ellicott City Partnership and Visit Howard County.

“People can come see what is going on in Ellicott City,” Quindlen said. “They can eat, drink and laugh.”

Ellicott City Silly Comedy Fest’s lineup:

Friday, March 29:

Reunion and Locals Show, 8 to 10 p.m., Phoenix Emporium. Free

Saturday, March 30:

Comedy Trivia, 12:30 p.m., Phoenix Emporium. Free.

Mid-Day Mayhem, 3 p.m. Syriana Café & Gallery. Free

BrewHaHa, 5 p.m. Ellicott City Brewing Co. Free.

Historically Inappropriate Comedy Show, 8 p.m. Museum of Howard County. $12. Sold out.

