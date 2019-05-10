Blossoming with hope and support throughout the year

Blossoms of Hope, an organization created to enhance the quality of life through beautification projects and to provide support for cancer and other other causes, kicked off its Cherrybration season on April 10 with a tree dedication to former County Executive Jim Robey and his wife, Janet.

Robey was instrumental in the creation of Blossoms of Hope in 2004, according to Vera Simmons, director of Community Outreach and Events for the organization. Originally proposed by Howard County’s Office of Tourism and Promotion as a tree planting program, the organization, composed of public officials, community businesses and average individuals, is credited with planting approximately 2,300 trees across Howard County.

When the trees bloom in the spring, the organization holds its Cherrybration celebration featuring various events to raise money for cancer. To date, more than $430,000 has been contributed to the Howard Hospital Foundation earmarked for Claudia Mayer / Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center, according to the Blossoms of Hope website.

The next event is the Pink Greens Golf Classic on May 14 at Turf Valley Resort, followed by the popular Power of the Purse event, which features new and vintage handbags, some filled with various items, for sale, on June 10 at Fretz Sub-Zero and Wolf Showroom.

“Just recently, our events have spilled over into the fall,” Simmons wrote in an email. “Last year. we started our first fall event, Beer, Bourbon and Bags. We will be continuing it this year on November 14th!”

The Blossoms of Hope 5K and Family Fun Run is also now held in the fall. This year, it is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Old Ellicott CIty.

Funds raised through the organization’s events are donated to local charities, Simmons said, including the Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center, Ellicott City Partnership and Gilchrist Hospice Care in Howard County.

For more information, go to info@blossomsofhope.org or call 443-538-0858.