Howard County is inching closer to an Ellicott City flood mitigation plan. Here's what happens next.

Howard County officials announced on Wednesday five potential options to ease flooding in historic Ellicott City — all of which would require demolishing at least four buildings.

The old mill town was ravaged by catastrophic floods in 2016 and 2018, leaving more than 8 feet of water on lower Main Street, multiple people dead and millions in damage.

Last summer, then-County Executive Allan Kittleman proposed razing 10 buildings on lower Main Street to ease future flooding, drawing the ire of preservationists. The Republican’s plan was halted after losing his bid for re-election to Calvin Ball, a Democrat who represented Oakland Mills and portions of Columbia on the County Council for 12 years.

Under Ball, the county has acquired seven of the 10 buildings, but demolition will not start immediately. A plan must be chosen first. On May 2, officials will host a public meeting at Howard High School for the community to provide input. Though testimony will be taken, the decision over which option to pursue lays with Ball. He said he would announce his choice May 15.

Funding

During Wednesday’s news conference, Ball acknowledged that the county does not know how it will pay for the projects. Though Howard has been awarded some state funding — $3.4 million from this year’s state capital budget and $700,000 from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development — a significant gap remains as the options range in cost from $63 million to $175 million.

Under Kittleman, the County Council allocated $32.534 million in funding, which the county is using to proceed with upstream projects, stream cleanups and building acquisition. Ball has proposed designating $15.3 million in funding for mitigation projects this year. If additional outside funding is not secured, the county would have to allocate money accrued from revenues or in bonds, which would require the approval of the County Council.

This could result in a heavy burden as revenue streams are in danger of falling short of the county’s spending, a government report found. A committee earlier this year encouraged the county to limit the amount it spends in bonds and to increase the road excise tax rate, school impact fees and the transfer tax rate.

The county

Howard must award itself permits to demolish buildings on lower Main Street. But its the structures’ locations in a historic district require officials to go before the county’s Historic Preservation Commission to receive approval because the move will alter the exterior of multiple buildings. The commission is required to give consideration to threats to public safety even if the structure is of “unusual importance.”

Maryland Department of the Environment

The county needs nontidal wetlands and waterway permits from the Maryland Department of the Environment to pursue mitigation efforts. Because the plan is seen as a major project, since it will permanently impact the area, the permit approval process will take at least a year.

Howard is also required to notify the state before demolishing buildings because the process could unearth asbestos, minerals that when disturbed can cause dangerous exposure. The county has to survey the area for the toxic mineral and, if necessary, contract someone to properly remove and dispose of it.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The county will also need guidance from the Department of Natural Resources to assess the plan’s impact on the floodplain and the Patapsco River.

Five options being considered by Howard County to mitigate flooding in historic Ellicott City would require razing at least four buildings on lower Main Street and would come with price tags ranging from $63 million to $175 million.

The department is responsible for assessing the health of Maryland’s streams, tidal rivers and watersheds lands.

A spokesman from the department did not immediately respond to an email inquiry.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A typical permit from the Army Corps of Engineers would take 30 to 60 days for approval. However, since the projects are in a historic area, the timeline is elongated because it requires a process in which officials assess if the plans will alter the characteristics that place the town on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Army Corps, which published a flood-proofing study of Ellicott City early last year, could also deny the county’s permit. Permit denials occur when “practical alternative[s] to the proposed project that is less damaging to the aquatic ecosystem,” said Becca Nappi, a spokesman for the Army Corps’ Baltimore office. She added that denials are rare.

The alternatives will not be known until the county determines which option it will pursue.

CSX Corporation

Boring tunnels would require the county to get a license agreement from CSX Corporation, the entity that operates the railroad track that runs through the historic district. The tunnels the county are considering would run under the railroad tracks. The county would need an agreement to cross their property, according to a county spokesman.

A spokeswoman for the corporation did not respond to an email inquiry.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan