Jen Rynda / BSMG

Rachel Gerber and Ryan Fearson of Arlington, VA take a look at Heather Markowitz's, right, tiny house for ideas for a home for their family during the Mid-Atlantic Tiny House Expo in the Main Exhibit Hall of the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship, MD on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Heather is currently looking for a place to park her tiny home built by Build Tiny's Robin Hayes.