Howard County launches winter restaurant weeks

Howard County is officially kicking off its annual Winter Restaurant Weeks, which are underway and run through Feb. 4.

More than 30 restaurants are participating in the event, with many offering special fixed-price, multi-course, chef’s menus. This season, a drawing will offer diners the opportunity to win restaurant gift certificates by texting.

On Tuesday, Executive Calvin Ball and members of the County Council are scheduled to take part in an event at noon at La Palapa Grill & Cantina on Main Street in Ellicott City to promote the event.

Officials say restaurants are affected by the partial federal government shutdown.

For more details on Winter Restaurant Weeks and a list of participating restaurants, go to visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks/