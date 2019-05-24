'He would give you the shirt off his back': National Guardsman killed in 2018 Ellicott City flood to be honored

It was not a pleasant first encounter.

Sgt. Shawn Gates was annoyed that some of his officers were seemingly looked over for promotions. So in 2010, Bates called an office to set the record straight. Sgt. Eddison A. Hermond Jr. answered the phone.

“I was a bit arrogant and did not come off right,” Bates said. “He put me in my place. And he kind of hung up on me.”

Though their initial interaction was rocky, the relationship flourished over time and they became great friends. They spent hours reflecting on life

“[Hermond] was someone I could sit, talk and laugh with,” Bates said. “He was a silent leader. He didn't have to say much, but people knew what he was about.”

Hermond, 39, of Severn, was killed during last year’s flood that devastated historic Ellicott City, causing millions in damage.

He died trying to rescue someone.

When the May 27 flood hit, Hermond, a Maryland Army National Guardsman, was off duty. He decided to help anyway. He was swept away by rushing water as he attempted to rescue a woman. His body was found two days later in the Patapsco River about a quarter-mile down from Frederick Road in Catonsville, Howard County police said.

An event commemorating the lives of Hermond, Elkridge native Capt. John F. Graziano and Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent will occur at 10 a.m. Memorial Day at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Circle of the Immortals, 200 East Padonia Road in Timonium.

Graziano, 28, died Nov. 13 when his T-38C Talon jet trainer crashed at Laughlin Air Force base in Texas, where he was stationed. Kent, 35, died Jan. 16 in a blast set off by a suicide bomber in northern Syria. A Navy cryptologist Stationed at Fort Meade, she was the first female Navy service member killed in the fight against ISIS.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and state Sen. Chris West are scheduled to give memorial addresses.

Hermond spent more than 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and then served as an engineer with the Maryland National Guard’s 244th Engineer Company and the training detachment at Camp Fretterd in Reisterstown.

“If he went through the scenario 1,000 times over, he would’ve done it same way,” Bates said of Hermond. “That's just the kind of guy he was. He would give you the shirt off his back.”

Bates recalled an incident a few weeks before Hermond’s death when they saw a deer stuck in a fence. When the pair was alerted, “within the blink of an eye, he grabbed tools and hammers to get the deer out of the fence.”

“When the deer was freed, it seemed thankful,” Bates said. “Even something simple as an animal, he was willing to help.”

Bates was in the hospital when he first learned his friend was missing. The first thing he did was go to Hermond’s family and stayed by their side until after the funeral last year. Bates remains in contact with them.

“I wish I was with him that day,” Bates said. “Maybe we could’ve come up with a plan. Two heads are better than one.”

The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.

