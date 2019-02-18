Ellicott City apartment fire displaces more than a dozen people

Howard County firefighters responded Sunday to an apartment fire in Ellicott City that displaced 13 people.

At about 10:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the 9100 block of West Springs Drive and found fire showing from the first floor and extending up the exterior of the building.

Officials from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said a search of the building was conducted and all residents were found to have safely evacuated.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes and confined to one apartment, officials said.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and the Red Cross was assisting the 13 residents who were displaced.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation. No information on a cause or damage estimate was immediately available.