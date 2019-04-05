Columbia Orchestra pops up at Rouse Theatre with Symphonic Pops concert this weekend

The Columbia Orchestra has an upcoming program that’s likely to appeal to the whole family. Indeed, this Symphonic Pops concert is being done on Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at the Jim Rouse Theatre.

The popularity of the Pops format — an orchestra playing pop songs, show tunes and easily recognizable classical pieces explains why the Columbia Orchestra includes such concerts every year.

“We try with this concert to do light classical, Broadway, film scores, popular and folk music,” said Columbia Orchestra music director Jason Love. “It’s a good mix.”

For an example of a piece that qualifies as something in the light classical category, the program features the overture to Johann Strauss’ 1874 operetta “Die Fledermaus” (“The Bat”). This overture incorporates orchestral highlights from “Die Fledermaus” in such a fast-paced manner that it seems like a prototype for the overtures to Broadway musicals.

Speaking of Broadway, a portion of the Columbia Orchestra program features soprano Kimberly Christie and baritone Jason Buckwalter performing songs from musicals including “Guys and Dolls,” “Les Miserables,” “The Fantasticks” and “A Chorus Line.” These two vocalists are Peabody Institute graduates who also happen to be married to each other.

As far as film scores are concerned, Love leads his orchestra in selections including “The Greatest Showman,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Harry Potter.” Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes, so don’t be surprised if you see Harry Potter characters seated around you.

Adding to the eclectic nature of this program, another portion of the show is given over to the Teelin Irish Dance Company. This section includes selections from “Lord of the Dance,” as well as Leroy Anderson’s “Irish Suite.”

The exact same program is being presented on both Saturday and Sunday with the exception of the performances by two of the winners of the orchestra’s Young Artist Competition.

Violinist Lauren Yoon, 13, who is a student at Hammond Middle School, performs Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane” at the Saturday concert.

“She’s a marvelous musician with maturity and style,” said Love, who added that this is a composition that is challenging for a violinist of any age.

Love is also looking forward to clarinetist Daniel Hamin Kim, a 13-year-old student at Ellicott Mills Middle School, who performs a movement from a concerto by Karl Stamitz at Sunday’s concert.

It all promises to provide audiences with what Love described as a “nicely balanced program that is a diverse draw.”

The Columbia Orchestra’s Symphonic Pops concerts are scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at the Jim Rouse Theatre at Wilde Lake, 5460 Trumpeter Road in Columbia. Tickets are $22 and $28, $18 and $24 for seniors, and $10 and $12 for students. Call 410-465-8777 or go to columbiaorchestra.org.

