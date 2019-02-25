News Maryland Howard County Columbia

Warm, Fuzzy and Prickly

Home For Warm, Fuzzy and Prickly, a program for ages 3 and older, was held Sunday Feb. 24, 2019, at the Robinson Nature Center in Columbia. They investigated where animals go in the winter and re-enacted a winter classic, “The Mitten,” through a puppet show. In partnership with Friends of Rabbits and Other World Exotics.

Copyright © 2019, Columbia Flier, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
43°